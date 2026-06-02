STAT Recovery Services Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

AI-powered revenue intelligence platform recognized for building an exceptional culture that drives client results

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAT Recovery Services, LLC ("STAT") is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

Inc. Best Workplaces Honoree 2026 STAT

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. STAT is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"At STAT, we've built our culture around a simple belief: when you invest deeply in great people, exceptional outcomes follow," said Mark Schwartz, President and CEO of STAT Recovery Services. "We strive to create an environment where curiosity is encouraged, different perspectives are valued, and people are empowered to challenge convention and act decisively in service of our clients. That bias toward action is a core part of who we are. This recognition from Inc. is especially meaningful because it reflects the culture our team has built together, one grounded in trust, accountability, innovation, and a shared commitment to making a real impact. That commitment has helped drive more than $1 billion in recoveries for our clients and continues to shape the future of our company."

Founded in 2017, STAT is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform built for retail suppliers. STAT's team of professionals, including experts from accounting firms, major retailers, third-party audit firms, and consumer packaged goods companies, analyze the complete purchase order lifecycle to uncover hidden revenue leakage that traditional deduction management tools miss. Today, STAT serves 500+ suppliers ranging from emerging brands to Fortune 500 companies, having recovered more than $1 billion to date across Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers.

STAT's core values of being Strategic, Inquisitive, Empathetic, Nimble, Proactive, and Collaborative are more than words on a wall. They shape how the team works together, approaches challenges, and serves clients every day. That people-first culture, combined with a strong bias toward action and innovation, has been central to STAT's growth and recognition as both an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture, it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About STAT Recovery Services, LLC

STAT Recovery Services (statrecovery.com) is an AI-powered revenue growth management platform built for retail suppliers. STAT recovers hidden revenue leakage, automates deduction management, and prevents future losses across every major retailer — including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Since its founding in 2017, STAT has recovered more than $1 billion for 500+ suppliers of all sizes. STAT's performance-based model means no upfront cost and no subscription — clients only pay when STAT recovers. Learn more or request a free recovery assessment at statrecovery.com.

About Inc. Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE STAT Recovery Services