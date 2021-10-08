Stats Perform and K-Sport Agree to Long-Term Partnership Extension

BOLOGNA, Italy, LONDON and CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI Technology, has today announced an extension to its agreement with K-Sport, who will continue to be part of Stats Perform's SPIN network for another four years. The partnership, which first started in 2015, provides player wearable solutions to more than 200 teams across professional football and rugby.

The extended partnership will see Stats Perform act as the exclusive sales agent in Europe for K-Sport systems, including its next-generation K-AI Wearable Tech, and its supporting athlete monitoring software, Dynamix. The collaboration will also see both parties work together to develop and enhance existing wearable solutions, which will include the integration of optical tracking data, captured from Stats Perform's SportVU system, into a new Dynamix Live platform.

The combination of the K-AI Wearable Tech and Dynamix software allows fitness coaches to monitor player load during training sessions and matches, facilitating interventions when required. Key features include formulas, thresholds and metrics which can be tailored to the preferred analysis methods of a coach and fully customizable acute/chronic workload analysis, to mitigate injury risk. It is compatible with both Windows and Mac devices.

After extending the partnership, K-Sport Founder and CEO Mirko Marcolini said: "I am very pleased to be continuing this collaboration with Stats Perform. Stats Perform combine advanced AI technologies, which are fully compatible with K-Sport systems, with an extensive global sports business network. This makes them the best partner we could ever hope for. There are also a number of exciting future opportunities to further evolve our integrated solutions and I am looking forward to working together with them for the next four years."

Based in Italy, K-Sport developed the first AI certified system in the world capable of analysing physical sports performance based on mathematical criteria, which was patented worldwide in 2010. They have also developed a smart wearable system that integrates state-of-the-art sensor fusion technology, capturing vital parameters such as ECG, ventilation, temperature and pressure.

Ben Mackriell, Stats Perform VP for Data, AI & Pro Products, added: "K-Sport have been a valued partner of the Stats Perform SPIN community for a long time and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of this collaboration continue. In the years ahead, we will be combining our respective knowledge and expertise to develop new solutions, derived from AI, which can help our Pro clients further optimise their daily monitoring of each player's physical performance, both on the training ground and during matches."

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com and SportsContentCo.com.

About K-Sport

K-Sport work with many of the world's leading professional football and rugby clubs, helping them improve their understanding of team performance through cutting-edge WEARABLE technology. In 2010 K-Sport patented the very first worldwide system to analyse performance using advanced analytical models and working in collaboration with Stats Perform, have introduced the K-AI Wearable Tech, endorsed by FIFA and World Rugby, which features 50Hz GPS and textile sensors to allow teams to analyse their players' ECG and breathing in real-time.

To learn more about K-Sport please visit www.k-sport.tech

SOURCE Stats Perform

Related Links

statsperform.com

