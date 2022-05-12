STATS PERFORM ENTERS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ATMOSPHERE

Sports tech market leader joins the digital out-of-home space, bringing data to the #1 streaming service for business's sports channel

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, has announced a new partnership agreement with Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, to bring Stats Perform sports data to the platform's Atmosphere Sports channel.

Atmosphere Sports brings sports fans the latest breaking news, stories, live scores, highlights, and betting lines, as well as the conversations and content on social media that dominates the daily sports news cycle. Designed to serve as both a business's primary entertainment and the ideal second screen experience, the channel can play alongside a broadcast, allowing viewers to focus on the game instead of checking their phones for breaking news, insights and data. Stats Perform will provide Atmosphere Sports viewers with real-time scores, stats, standings, betting lines, and more, across US sports and the English Premier League, putting everything they need to enjoy the game right in front of their eyes.

"We are very excited to partner with Atmosphere," Wayne Ford SVP of America Sales and Global Partners and Channels at Stats Perform said. "With their unique market and Stats Perform providing advanced data and insights across a variety of sports, we are looking to bring a whole new level of sports storytelling to a vast new group of fans for years to come."

Atmosphere reaches over 25,000 venues worldwide. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere's free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature and entertainment, reaching more than 25 million unique visitors per month. The company was also just named to this year's Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list and won Best Connected TV Platform at the 2022 Digiday Video & TV Awards.

"We are revolutionizing the presentation of sports for businesses. Sports data and the real-time visualization of that data are critical pieces of that puzzle," says Micah Grimes, Vice President of Atmosphere News & Sports. "Stats Perform, with their global coverage, stood out in a competitive data market as the best partner to power our vision to success as we scale."

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, integrity services for rights holders and other stakeholders, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 68 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies list, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

SOURCE Stats Perform