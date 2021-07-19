Stats Perform Publishes 2021 Research on Changes in Fan Engagement in Sports Organizations in New Research Whitepaper

The research encompasses months of thorough vetting and quantification to provide an objective summary of changes within the sports tech and media industries. Stats Perform's goal is to provide insight and direction as to how leaders in the industry have not only survived but thrived in the wake of COVID-19's impact.

"It's an exciting time to be a sports fan. Digital transformation has been reshaping content consumption for years now and we're seeing that really come to life in sport," says Nancy Hensley, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Stats Perform. "The overwhelming optimism from our industry demonstrates that there's an excitement about here things are heading and about how we can deliver experiences enriched with data and insights sports fans so badly crave."

Among the research metrics shared, Stats Perform highlights a few key concepts discussed in the report:

74% of respondents said that COVID-19 gave their organization new insight into the future of sports

72% of respondents said that their organization was looking into investing in new technology this year

Half of all respondents said that they were looking to break into e-sports coverage this year

40% of respondents said that they were facing increased pressures from fans to demonstrate moral and social responsibility

For more information, as well as access to the full report, visit https://www.statsperform.com/resource/2021-fan-engagement-report/?utm_medium=TradePub&utm_source=PressRelease&utm_campaign=Trends

