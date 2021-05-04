Status Jet Opens Paris Office

Since its inception in 2014, Status Jet has developed a team of experienced professionals that bring with them years of experience in the aviation and luxury service industries. With the stated mission of providing the highest level of client satisfaction, Status Jet has developed a reputation for delivering clients unique, personalized experiences, with equal emphasis on safety.

As Paris is the hub of European business jet travel, it was an easy decision on the part of company leaders to elect the City of Lights as the home base for their European operations—and with an office right on Paris's most famous commercial street, Rue de Saint Honoré, it is evident that the company's aim is to attract a global customer base while making Status Jet synonymous with luxury.

The Paris office will serve as Status Jet's European sales and project management center. "We will provide consultancy services in the sale and acquisition of airplanes," explained President David Gerard Henry, "and continue to arrange charter flights within Europe, the USA, and other countries. Our Parisian office is specifically and solely designed to cater to the sales, project management, and support needs of our European clients."

Status Jet is also delighted to announce that Mr. Julian Barera has joined its team as its official representative in Paris. Aside from his considerable experience in aviation, Barera is also fluent in French, Spanish, English, Italian, and is conversational in German. Interested parties are directed to reach out to Julian Barera directly by emailing [email protected] or calling +33 (0) 9 80 80 29 92

For more information please contact David Henry at [email protected] or Julian Barera at [email protected] or by calling +33 (0) 9 80 80 29 92

SOURCE Status Jet

Related Links

www.statusjet.com

