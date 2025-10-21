AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Status Labs today announced the official rollout of its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) offering. Search is shifting from links to answers. Instead of just browsing Google results, people now ask AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Copilot for instant, trusted responses. These generative engines are shaping customer decisions right now, and the brands that show up across AI platforms will define their categories.

For over a decade, Status Labs has led SEO and reputation management for the world's largest brands. Now it's pioneering GEO . Status Labs knows how to influence what Google shows and now how AI responds.

Recent data show that 22% of shopping journeys now begin within AI platforms, and 47% of consumers use generative AI to research purchases, a trend expected to grow exponentially by 2028, according to Semrush and Attest. The report also found that more than 50 percent of consumers say they are open to shopping via AI assistants.

"With consumer adoption of AI growing exponentially and LLMs playing an instrumental role in decision-making, companies are at a critical point in their ability to influence how they show up – or don't – in AI platforms among their competitors," said Darius Fisher , co-founder and CEO of Status Labs. "We see GEO has a huge whitespace growth opportunity, and we're well positioned to lead the market and serve clients worldwide."

Status Labs' GEO offering works to influence LLMs through a blend of methodologies, including:

AI-driven language-model diagnostics: Systematically auditing how large-language models interpret and summarize brand data across LLMs, revealing hidden associations and potential misinformation gaps

Systematically auditing how large-language models interpret and summarize brand data across LLMs, revealing hidden associations and potential misinformation gaps Semantic content mapping : Structuring and tagging brand content using natural language frameworks that mirror AI comprehension logic—ensuring priority messages are surfaced accurately in synthesized AI outputs

: Structuring and tagging brand content using natural language frameworks that mirror AI comprehension logic—ensuring priority messages are surfaced accurately in synthesized AI outputs Credibility signal engineering: Enhancing the underlying trust indicators that influence AI inclusion, such as citation quality, cross-domain consistency, and the presence of authoritative corroboration across high-trust sources.

"Large-language models don't crawl the web like search engines; they reason across structured data, contextual cues, and statistical rankings," said Brett Boskoff, Chief Technology Officer at Status Labs. "Our GEO framework reverse-engineers markers of relevance to strengthen AI trust signals – the intersections of verified data, citation frequency, and narrative coherence that determine whether an engine cites your brand or overlooks it entirely.

ABOUT STATUS LABS

Status Labs is the world's leading digital reputation management, SEO, and generative engine optimization (GEO) frim for Fortune 500 companies, growth-stage businesses, family offices, and public figures. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Status Labs is now part of Millbrook Companies alongside agencies Sensei Advisory and BLP. To learn more about Status Labs, visit StatusLabs.com .

