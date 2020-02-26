Status of Health Equity Report Highlights Key Strategies for Advancing Health Equity

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Status of Health Equity Report released today by The Root Cause Coalition, of which National Health Foundation (NHF) is a member, captures some of the progress -as well as gaps- in addressing health disparities, and socioeconomic factors influencing individual and community health. The report builds a compelling case on how, collectively, we must disrupt the current healthcare delivery model to focus on socioeconomic factors that contribute to health equity.

With over two dozen interviews with Coalition members identifying three actionable strategies to achieve health equity, NHF is featured as a case study for Strategy #2: Align communities and advance authentic collaboration to address the root causes of health inequities. NHF's success in establishing a recuperative care program for people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles by bringing together key stakeholders including hospitals, community organizations, and residents serves as a prime example of how cross-collaboration can lead to impactful results. Last year alone, 1,063 individuals were served through the program and that number continues to rise as NHF expands capacity.

"The focus is providing people a safe place to recuperate and help them along on their path to housing," shares Danielle Cameron, Chief Strategy Officer at NHF.

The report concludes with a Call to Action for all leaders to improve our nation's healthcare delivery model through addressing social determinants, engaging in community partnerships, and striving for cultural competency.

Founded in 1973, National Health Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that works within communities to eliminate barriers to health, address the root causes of poor health, and advocate and empower under-resourced communities to find solutions that lead to lasting change. Our key areas of focus are housing, food access, built environments and education.

Established in 2015, The Root Cause Coalition is a non-profit, member-driven organization comprised of more than 75 leading health systems, hospital associations, foundations, businesses, national and community nonprofits, health insurers, academic institutions and policy centers. The Coalition works to achieve health equity through cross-sector collaboration in advocacy, education and research. For more information, visit RootCauseCoalition.org and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and Linkedln.

