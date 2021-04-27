Status Solutions Announces Partnership With MindWare Technologies Ltd.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus-based situational awareness company, Status Solutions, announced today its partnership with MindWare Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of hardware and software solutions for psychology research and data collection, to further support students', seniors' and workers' mental health and wellbeing.

As a result of COVID-19, students and workers are struggling with mental health challenges more than ever. In fact, nearly 30% of parents say the pandemic has caused harm to their child's emotional or mental health, 37.1% of seniors (60 and older) reported experiencing depression and anxiety during the pandemic and more than 50% of employees report worsened mental health at work since the pandemic started. Status Solutions' partnership with MindWare Technologies hopes to combat these statistics.

"Now, more than ever, schools, senior living communities and businesses are seeing the need for integrated tools to monitor and communicate mental health challenges early," said Mike MacLeod, Founder and CEO of Status Solutions. "This partnership offers the best technologies possible to help decision-makers stay well-informed and intervene to address the mental health and wellbeing of their students, seniors, staff and employees."

For customers, the power is in the data. The free dual-technology package that includes MindWare's psychological assessment technology along with Status Solutions' communication and resource referral solutions gives customers real-time data and trends that enable them to take action. Most notable, MindWare's software can detect complex patterns in data which identify abnormalities in social and emotional wellbeing. Data is collected through a mood monitoring dashboard and used as a proactive form of learning, as well as to inform leaders of potential mental health complications or other situations to look for.

"MindWare is proud to partner with Status Solutions to expand the use of mental health monitoring tools in schools, senior living communities and workplaces," said Eric Morgan, president and CEO of MindWare. "Our combined solution has the ability to identify the underlying factors, such as loneliness, keeping children from learning, senior citizens from living life to the fullest, and most importantly putting their safety at risk."

ABOUT STATUS SOLUTIONS

Status Solutions is a provider of situational awareness technologies for life safety, security, environmental monitoring and mass notification. The company's customized solutions ensure the right information reaches the right people automatically via various portals and dashboards for faster, more efficient communication. From emergency alerting and response management to self-service, we help organizations better collect, process, interpret and deliver their data. Real-time, detailed notifications about potential threats to people, property, business and convenience/comfort enabling customers to better manage risk while also transforming their business operations. For more information, visit us at StatusSolutions.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

ABOUT MINDWARE TECHNOLOGIES

MindWare Technologies Ltd. Is a leading provider of hardware and software solutions for psychology, psychophysiology, and broader life science research. The company's wealth of domain knowledge and years of experience fuels the development of innovative data collection equipment and industry gold standard data analysis software, all of which are built on a foundation of peer-reviewed scientific research and backed by unparalleled support. For more information, visit us at MindWareTech.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

