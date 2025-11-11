Status Solutions Network Welcomes Verizon Business as National Sponsor to Advance Safe Schools and Connected Communities Nationwide

Partnership builds on a longstanding relationship between Status Solutions and Verizon Business, expanding efforts to protect schools and connect local communities across the country.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Status Solutions Network (SSN) today announced that Verizon Business will join as a new National Sponsor, marking a major milestone in SSN's mission to connect, engage, and protect local communities across the United States.

Status Solutions Network partners with Verizon Wireless to advance school safety and connect communities through innovative technology and local engagement.

Status Solutions, the parent company of Status Solutions Network, has maintained a long and successful partnership with Verizon Business, working side by side to deliver a situational awareness platform that keeps people connected and ensures help is available when right now matters most. Building on that foundation, the partnership has now evolved into a national sponsorship in support of the Status Solutions Network, expanding both organizations' shared commitment to protecting schools, empowering families, and reaching communities across the country.

"Verizon has always demonstrated a deep commitment to community," said Amy Jeffs, President of Status Solutions. "They understand that protecting our kids and supporting our schools are essential to building safe, resilient communities. Having their support as our National Sponsor will accelerate our ability to serve more stakeholders across the country."

"Working with Status Solutions Network, we're excited to bring our connectivity and scalable infrastructure to communities of all sizes," said John Constantino, Vice President of Business Sales at Verizon Business. "We believe that when our communities thrive, we all thrive, and by working together at the local level, we can help ensure that every child, every school, and every neighborhood has the reliable communications foundation they deserve."

The Status Solutions Network operates on a membership-based model that brings together schools, municipalities, and local businesses under one connected ecosystem. Each partnership creates a ripple effect—strengthening local economies, improving school safety, and building deeper connections between businesses and the people they serve.

Backed by Verizon, SSN is extending its national footprint while continuing to drive meaningful change at the community level. The partnership unites Verizon's scale and infrastructure with SSN's innovative approach to school and community safety and access to hundreds of thousands of daily viewers establishing an ecosystem of mutual benefit in every community.

Verizon's sponsorship of SSN reflects a shared commitment to challenge the status quo by providing Communication and Access to Information Everywhere through reliable connectivity to every community starting with local school districts. Their support helps SSN advance school safety initiatives, foster strong local partnerships, and contribute to causes like cancer research—showing that the power of connectivity can also be the power of compassion. In turn, this partnership allows Verizon to deepen its local presence and build authentic reach with families, schools, and businesses in the communities it serves—strengthening both impact and brand trust.

"This partnership embodies what SSN was built to do," said Rachel MacLeod, Status Solutions Networks' Lead Evangelist. "It's about creating sustainable systems of safety and communication at scale—where schools, families, and businesses are connected with intelligent communication while promoting participating business members and sponsors."

About Status Solutions Network

Status Solutions Network (SSN) is a community-driven initiative created by Status Solutions to fund school safety through local partnerships. By connecting businesses with schools in their communities through paid memberships, SSN ensures schools receive critical safety technology at no cost. The funds raised are returned directly to the schools for use at their discretion – because safety looks different for everyone. Rooted in the belief that protecting students is a shared responsibility, SSN empowers businesses to give back in a meaningful way while fostering safer, stronger communities. To learn more, visit www.statussolutionsnetwork.com.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

Media Contact:

Cassie Lamprinakos Collins

Marketing Director & Program Manager, Status Solutions Network

614-642-2910

[email protected]

SOURCE Status Solutions Network