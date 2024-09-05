Status Solutions Partners with Westerville Music and Arts Festival to Enhance Safety and Communication

CATIE Mobile Delivers Real-Time Updates and Alerts, Improving Event Management and Attendee Experience

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Status Solutions, a leader in situational awareness technology, has released a case study highlighting its partnership with the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce (WACC) at the 2024 Westerville Music and Arts Festival. By implementing Status Solutions' 8-time award-winning CATIE Mobile platform, the festival enhanced communication and safety for thousands of attendees, vendors, and volunteers.

Westerville Music & Arts Festival - Photo by Tom Welsh CATIE Mobile with Event Management allows for enhanced safety and communication.

The Westerville Music and Arts Festival, a prominent annual event in central Ohio, expanded in size, facing challenges in coordinating real-time communication and ensuring participant safety. WACC partnered with Status Solutions to address these challenges to deploy CATIE Mobile, originally designed for schools and senior living facilities.

"Our goal was to ensure everyone involved in the festival—from attendees to vendors and volunteers—had access to timely information enjoying a safe and connected experience," said Mike MacLeod, CEO and Founder of Status Solutions. "The success of CATIE Mobile at this large-scale community event underscores our commitment to empowering organizations with innovative technology that makes a tangible difference."

The case study details how CATIE Mobile transformed the event by providing real-time updates, safety alerts, and streamlined communication between festival organizers, vendors, and volunteers. Attendees could opt-in to receive important notifications directly on their smartphones, ensuring they were informed about schedule changes, weather alerts, and other critical information.

"The positive feedback from festivalgoers and participants speaks volumes about the effectiveness of CATIE Mobile. While we did not have 100% of the exhibitors and food truck owners make use of the application, being our first year we were pleased with the large percentage that did use the platform and provided feedback that it was an efficient way to communicate with them," said Janet Tressler-Davis, President of the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce. "Our partnership with Status Solutions not only improved the safety and communication at the festival but also set a new standard for how large community events can be managed and operated with increased safety measures in our community."

To read the full case study and learn how CATIE Mobile enhanced the Westerville Music and Arts Festival, visit https://www.statussolutions.com/music-and-arts-festival-event-safety/.

About Status Solutions

Status Solutions is a leader in situational awareness technology, offering custom software solutions for life-safety assurance, real-time security monitoring, environmental awareness, and mass notification. Status Solutions helps clients stay ahead of threats and ensure the safety of their communities. Learn more at statussolutions.com.

About the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce

The Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting the growth and success of local businesses while enhancing the quality of life in Westerville. With 770 members representing nearly 20,000 employees, the Chamber plays a vital role in fostering community engagement and economic development. Learn more at westervillechamber.com.

