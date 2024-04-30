Stäubli continues to expand its North American manufacturing of solar PV components

Supports increased demand for domestically made, high-quality connectors and wire harnesses, driven in part by the US Inflation Reduction Act

WINDSOR, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stäubli North America announced major new investments to expand its manufacturing and assembly operations, continuing to increase capacity in their plants in South Carolina and California.

Stäubli is a market leader in connecting more than 50% of PV capacity worldwide, ensuring long-lasting and reliable solar power transmission.

The company established its North American presence in 1980 in Duncan, South Carolina. Today, the 103,000-square-foot facility houses manufacturing, logistics and personnel to operate and support the company's different divisions. In 2011, the company expanded with a 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for electrical PV connectors and other products in Windsor, California.

"We plan to steadily increase our made-in-America products at these manufacturing facilities." said Brian Mills, Head of Renewable Energy, North America.

"Increasing our already established solar connector manufacturing footprint in the U.S. puts Stäubli in a strong position to support the increasing demand for domestically made components driven in part by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022," Mills added.

Stäubli North America is celebrating more than 15 years of PV component manufacturing in the USA. Known for the industry-leading MC4 connector, Stäubli has a history of manufacturing a wide range of solar solutions including junction boxes, in-line fuses and eBOS products domestically.

These components include Stäubli's Original MC4 and MC4-Evo 2 cable couplers, in-line fuses, the first PV cable coupler for 6 AWG, junction boxes, and modular DC wire Harnesses.

In addition to its capital investments in domestic manufacturing, Stäubli North America has added capabilities to its locally-based Field Engineers, Design Engineers, and test lab resources to now provide a new customer offering of Field Services and Technical Training.

"This comprehensive support is unique in the industry and extends through each critical stage of a solar project: from initial design, through pre-construction and construction, right up to the operational phase. This includes support of proper product selection and assembly, optimized design for limited waste and power loss, and proper implementation of the product in the field to ensure that our customers achieve safe and reliable solar installations." said Mills.

"Our advanced manufacturing operations employ the latest automation with 100% inspection to maintain the highest standards in quality, performance, safety, and sustainability. Plus, we have the agility to serve specific sectors with customized Engineering To Order and Make to Order solutions to meet our customers' specific requirements."

Stäubli is a global industrial and mechatronic solution provider with four dedicated Divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics, and Textile, serving customers who aim to increase their productivity in many industrial sectors. Stäubli currently operates in 28 countries, with agents in 50 countries on four continents. Its global workforce of 6,000 shares a commitment to partnering with customers in nearly every industry to provide comprehensive solutions with long-term support. Originally founded in 1892 as a small workshop in Horgen/Zurich, Switzerland, today Stäubli is an international Group headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland.

