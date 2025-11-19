Stäubli Enhances its BosCon Connector Product Line for Large-Format PV Aluminum Cable

Stäubli Electrical Connectors, the global leader in PV cable couplers, is proud to announce the release of its enhanced BosCon series of large-format PV cable connectors, now for use with aluminum cables. The new BosCon connector is specifically designed for connecting large-format aluminum cables in utility-scale PV systems. Following Stäubli's commitment to high quality, the new connector provides a reliable solution for carrying and protecting high current loads in harsh and demanding outdoor environments.

WINDSOR, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The BosCon aluminum connector is tailored to meet the market's demands for interconnecting PV trunk cables in the electrical balance of systems (eBOS) and creating connections to combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, and central inverters, as well as to battery energy storage systems (BESS). It allows for shorter spools of PV trunk cables, which can be interconnected in the field during system installation. The connector can also be used in the design and installation of EV storage or for charging systems, thanks to being both AC and DC rated at 1500 V.

With this connection solution for large-format aluminum cables, Stäubli fills the gap of certified-safe connectors for large-diameter and high-power trunk cables used in large-scale applications. Brian Mills, Head of Renewable Energy at Stäubli North America, explains, "We designed the BosCon line to help address a need within the North American PV market to make large-format cable connections as both pre-made leads by harness suppliers and by installers in the field. In doing so, the new connectors ensure safety and reliability while simplifying installation and maintenance."

The new product scores with easy handling for simple connection in the field without the need for an electrician. It features a unique coding system that allows for seven different mechanically keyed and color-coded rings on both the socket and plug ends, which can be determined at the time of assembly. This prevents the significant risks inherent in cross-mating of poles and/or phases. Additionally, it averts any potential catastrophe of mating connectors from different manufacturers, including those claiming to be "Stäubli compatible.

As the existing BosCon connector for copper cables was introduced to the market last year, this new product is also fully cULus listed to UL6703 and CSA C22.2 182.5, "Connectors for use in Photovoltaic Systems". The new BosCon aluminum connector is certified for both factory and field installation with 4/0 AWG through 600 MCM aluminum cables with a maximum ampacity rating of 559 A at 1500V AC/DC.

The enhanced BosCon product line marks another milestone in Stäubli's commitment to safety in the PV and EV industries, setting new standards for high-power connections in harsh environments.

Website: www.staubli-renewable-energy.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/staubli

About Stäubli

Stäubli is a global industrial and mechatronic solution provider with four dedicated Divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile, serving customers who aim to increase their productivity in many industrial sectors. Stäubli currently operates in 28 countries, with agents in 50 countries on four continents. Its global workforce of 6,000 shares a commitment to partnering with customers in nearly every industry to provide comprehensive solutions with long-term support. Originally founded in 1892 as a small workshop in Horgen/Zurich, Switzerland, today Stäubli is an international Group headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. In the industry of Renewable Energy Stäubli is a pioneer and global market leader in photovoltaics with its Original MC4 connector portfolio that has set the industry benchmark. Active in this market for nearly 30 years, Stäubli Renewable Energy creates the basis for sustainable change.

Media Contact

Karen Graves

[email protected]

SOURCE Stäubli Electrical Connectors