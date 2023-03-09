Stäubli Expands in Southern California as a Global Leader in Industrial and Mechatronic Solutions

CYPRESS, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 6, 2023, Stäubli Group, a global leader in industrial and mechatronic solutions, opened the doors of its brand-new office in Cypress, California. During this milestone, Gerald Vogt, CEO of the Stäubli Group, and members of the Executive Committee, were present. With this additional location, Stäubli aims to accelerate growth in North America and provide further local presence to customers.

The 5,500 square foot Cypress office represents three Divisions of the company: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics. This new location in Southern California allows Stäubli to increase its focus on North American markets such as renewable energy and e-mobility for the Electrical Connectors Division, Tool Changers and plastics for the Fluid Connectors Division along with food and pharma for the Robotics Division. Services and support for all other markets related to Electrical and Fluid Connectors and Robotics are also provided by the local divisional teams. The Cypress office is part of the Stäubli Corporation in Duncan, South Carolina. Jean-François Masbou, Managing Director Stäubli North America, says confidently, "We see great value in this new facility in Cypress to expand the reach of our North American base, particularly in terms of training, spare parts availability as well as physical proximity to customers."

Stäubli's presence in North America

In 1953, Stäubli entered the North American market, represented by H.J. Theiler Corporation in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Due to the success of the Stäubli products, the Group decided in 1980 to create its own sales and services office Stäubli Corporation in Duncan, South Carolina. Stäubli Corporation remains the North American main base of the company, offering comprehensive support to customers of the Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile Divisions. Shortly after, in 1982, Stäubli Electrical Connectors began operations in Windsor, California, in manufacturing and selling electrical connectors. To provide further support to customers in all industrial sectors with a special focus on the automotive industry, Stäubli opened a training facility and service center in Novi, Michigan, in 2018. Today, the dynamic Stäubli sales force is strategically placed in Michigan, South Carolina, the West Coast, Canada and Mexico.

Customer proximity and quality of service

"Stäubli establishes offices all over the world in order to pursue the values that have always driven us: customer proximity and quality of service. With the location in Cypress, we want to maintain our partnerships with existing customers here in this area, but also attract potential customers with our innovative solutions and local support," says Gerald Vogt, CEO of the Stäubli Group. Various services such as local customer meetings, robotics training, renewable energy and e-mobility service support and more are provided to customers in Southern California out of the new facility. Ian Pratt, Managing Director Windsor, adds: "The closeness to trade show centers is another important factor that makes Cypress an ideal location for Stäubli. With the new office we can easily schedule extended meetings with a prospect from a trade show and hold additional events." Furthermore, the new office is centrally located only 12 minutes away from Long Beach Airport (LGB), 15 minutes away from John Wayne Airport (SNA) and 31 minutes away from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), one of America's primary international airports.

About Stäubli North America

Stäubli North America supports Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile customers. The company's North American main base is in Duncan, South Carolina. Stäubli provides customer support through its locations in Duncan, SC, Windsor, CA, Novi, MI, Cypress, CA, and Queretaro, Mexico. In addition to 24/7 customer support, each of these facilities offers training and has dedicated on-site technical experts who can be deployed whenever needed. Stäubli's North American sales force is located strategically on the West and East coasts, and also serves Canada and Puerto Rico. About Stäubli in North America (staubli.com)

About Stäubli Group

Stäubli is a global industrial and mechatronic solution provider with four dedicated Divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile, serving customers who aim to increase their productivity in many industrial sectors. We are an international Group that currently operates in 29 countries, with agents in 50 countries on four continents. Our global workforce of 5,700 shares a commitment to partnering with customers in nearly every industry to provide comprehensive solutions with long-term support. Originally founded in 1892 as a small workshop in Horgen/Zurich, Switzerland, today Stäubli is an international Group headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. About Stäubli Group (staubli.com)

Address Media contact Stäubli Cypress Ian Pratt 11105 Knott Ave, Suite D Managing Director Windsor Cypress, CA 90630 Mobile: +1 707 843 9038 United States mailto: [email protected]





Photos: https://sharing.oodrive.com/share-access/sharings/-qql4qsP.755k5P5a#/filer/share-access

File name Caption Stäubli_Group_CEO_Gerald_Vogt Gerald Vogt, CEO of the Stäubli Group Stäubli_Managing_Director_Duncan_Francois_Masbou Jean-François Masbou, Managing Director of Stäubli Corporation in Duncan, South Carolina Stäubli_Managing_Director_Windsor_Ian_Pratt Ian Pratt, Managing Director in Windsor, California Stäubli_Cypress_Ribbon_Cutting_1 Stäubli_Cypress_Ribbon_Cutting_2 Stäubli is celebrating its grand opening of the new office in Cypress, California. Stäubli_Cypress_Pratt_Masbou Ian Pratt, Managing Director Windsor (left), and François Masbou, Managing Director Duncan (right) received certificates of recognition. Stäubli_Cypress_Office_Building With this additional location, Stäubli aims to offer further local presence to customers. Stäubli_Cypress_Display_Area The Cypress facility is equipped to provide further service and support, particularly in terms of training and spare parts availability. Stäubli_Cypress_Conference_Room A variety of services such as local customer meetings, robotics training and many more are offered by Stäubli's local Division teams.

SOURCE Stäubli