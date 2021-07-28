Staunch Moderates™ - RapStar Casanova Ace and DJ Staunch Feature Jeffrey Skunk Baxter of Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan On Their Just Dropped Single "Socrates Café"

ASPEN, Colo., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first single for intellectual movement Staunch Moderates is "Socrates Café", a melodious spoken word narrative of the history of the movement written and performed by Staunch Moderates co-founder Gregory T. Simmons and rapper Casanova Ace (a.k.a. Clemmie Garard), with lead guitar by Jeffrey Skunk Baxter of The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan – all morally supported by the movement's bigger than life mascot, Staunch. Staunch is a seven and a half foot bigfoot character who embodies the movement's home base of Aspen, CO and is the face of the movement's musical endeavorsand events.

The single, first of 14 songs that make up the movement's debut album called "The First Realm", produced at the legendary music studio Chicago Recording Company, where giants as Michael Jackson, Coldplay, Sting, Smokey Robinson, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube recorded. The album also includes input by iconic actress and rock & roll singer Mamie Van Doren, former Congressman Barry Goldwater Jr., and former Presidential Counselor on Physical Fitness, actor Lou Ferrigno.

The single, "Socrates Café" and the other songs in the album, that of a current day Hamilton musical are theatrical in their storytelling. The stories cover what the Staunch Moderates movement is about, the various characters associated with it, a number of iconic American personalities-liberal and conservative, American culture through the country's beloved game of baseball, the major challenges our society is dealing with today and the Staunch Moderates journey.

Staunch Moderates Movement, founded in 2019, has been driven by passion and emotion through music. After the election, in December of 2020, Staunch Moderates began this album project to help tell the story of the movement, the people behind it. Led by rapper Casanova Ace and DJ Staunch, the album was inspired by four of the most influential musical genres of the 20th Century – jazz, R&B, hip hop and rock. Those behind the movement feel they have created a collection of relatable tunes producing what can only be considered as super chill hip hop sounds – peaceful melodies that perfectly represent the Staunch Moderates' mission of world peace. They believe they've successfully represented the movement's message throughout the album: "Chill, peace and meditate to de-escalate, rather than exacerbate."

New Staunch Moderates NFL and MLB teams are on the drawing board.

"Socrates Café", available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon Music, Facebook Music, Pandora, SoundCloud, YouTube, along with an additional 54 outlets globally.

Music Video Sample for SOCRATES CAFÉ:

AUDIO ONLY Sample for Socrates Café:

