Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement Premieres New Weekly One-Hour Radio Show and Companion YouTube Television Show as Latest Creative Endeavors to Spread its Message of Peace

Staunch Moderates Radio Show and Staunch Moderates TV Premiered April 17 and April 24

New Radio and YouTube Episodes to Air

Mondays at 4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET for Total of 16 weeks.

ASPEN, Colo., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement is once again continuing to push boundaries and grow its base through information and entertainment. After solidifying its footing during the 2020 presidential election year, Staunch Moderates transitioned into music and film to further spread its message by releasing two hip hop albums, a feature-length documentary and several short films during 2021 and 2022. Now the movement is producing two new shows, a weekly one-hour radio show and an accompanying television show broadcast on the Movement's YouTube channel, Staunch Moderates News.

Staunch Moderates launches radio show and accompanying TV show broadcast on YouTube channel, Staunch Moderates News. Tweet this The First Episode of Staunch Moderates TV

The "Staunch Moderates Radio Show" airs on NBC Radio affiliate station KCAA in Southern California and is co-hosted by Staunch Moderates' co-founder Gregory T. Simmons and radio veteran Gary Garver (listen here). The two tackle political and philosophical issues weekly from a moderate perspective and will interview special political celebrity guests, while playing songs from the Staunch Moderates' music library. The new television show "Staunch Moderates TV" is an enhanced video rendition of the duo's weekly radio musings (watch here).

Radio personality and Staunch Moderate Gary Garver--a staple on the airwaves in Southern California's Inland Empire and nationally on iHeartRadio, helped make these two new media programs possible. Staunch Moderates founder Gregory T. Simmons was recently in Palm Springs, CA with the movement's mascot, an eight-foot Bigfoot named DJ Staunch, heavily promoting the Movement and its latest short films in preparation for film festival season, and was invited by Gary to promote his efforts on Gary's popular show "Controlled Chaos." The rest, as they say, is history!

Be sure to tune in Mondays at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

Follow Staunch Moderates:

Website: http://www.staunchmoderates.org/ www.StaunchModerates.org

Facebook: Facebook.com/staunchmoderates

Instagram: staunch_moderates

Twitter: @SModerates

YouTube: Staunch Moderates News

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/staunchmoderates

Soundcloud: "The First Realm"Album; "Mission Peace" Album

SOURCE Staunch Moderates