Staunch Trump Supporter KW Miller (FL-18) Pledges to Join the House Freedom Caucus

STUART, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KW Miller, the high profile Conservative Republican Congressional Candidate running for office in Florida's 18th Congressional District pledges to join the House Freedom Caucus if elected.

KW Miller is a staunch supporter of President Trump and was among the first senior business leaders to publicly support then President Elect Trump in 2016. He will bring critical strength to the House Freedom Caucus, be a firm ally to President Trump over the next four (4) years, ensure that the rule of law is upheld and "Keep America First".

We are the only thing standing in the way of "Freedom vs. Tyranny KW MILLER CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE (FL 18TH DISTRICT)

Florida's 18th Congressional District is a critical "Pivot" district in the swing State of Florida, with a large block of Independent voters. Miller has established the powerful support of both the Independent and Republican voters in the district, making him the frontrunner to win the seat in November.

KW Miller firmly believes that that private spending is more efficient than government spending. Individuals should take responsibility for their own circumstances. Thus, the Advent of American exceptionalism, which keeps America great.

"The Oath of Office to Defend the Constitution are not flexible, nor open to interpretation. It is time for a true Conservative Republican to represent the 18th District in Congress," said Miller.

"We need a Congressman in favor of liberty in Florida's 18th District and the Nation. I will work to limit government overreach and block Globalist expansion of centralized power. I am a strong advocate for the right to keep and bear arms, a defender of private property rights, protector of fragile inland and coastal waters, and advocate to bring manufacturing back to the USA. I will follow the U.S. Constitution's limits on government and recognition of individual rights as the Founder's intended," Miller added.

