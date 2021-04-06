Stave Announces Availability of Stave PunchOut for Amazon Business on the ServiceNow Platform

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stave Inc. today announced general availability of Stave PunchOut for Amazon Business. Stave PunchOut for Amazon Business allows ServiceNow customers who subscribe to Amazon Business customers to:

Easily create Amazon Business shopping carts using a customer curated catalog of items from within ServiceNow Service Portal.

Route shopping carts/purchase requests for review and approval via ServiceNow's powerful workflow engine.

Send Purchase Orders to Amazon Business electronically and receive Purchase Order updates from Amazon Business including shipping information.

Accept invoices electronically from Amazon Business which can be reviewed and approved using ServiceNow workflows.

By providing ServiceNow customers with a seamless integration between their request portal and Amazon Business' vast catalog of items, Stave's solution dramatically reduces the amount of time and labor required to complete purchasing tasks.

Stave's PunchOut solution utilizes the cXML standard for integration with vendor platforms. "Working with the Amazon Business team has been a great experience and has allowed Stave to complete the Design, Build, Integration and ServiceNow certification in a short timeframe" said Greg Clock, CEO of Stave. "We look forward to expanding our Digital Workflow partnership with both Amazon Business Services and ServiceNow as we take our solution to market today".

Stave's solutions are available in the ServiceNow store (store.servicenow.com). "Stave has been a true leader in providing value-based solutions to ServiceNow customers for several years." said Jim Rothstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Stave. "Stave PunchOut for Amazon Business is a great example of why we are recognized as an Elite partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner program and highlights how ServiceNow can be integrated with value add sourcing platforms, such as Amazon Business."

Stave PunchOut for Amazon Business is available now at the ServiceNow Store and can be installed on any customer instance of ServiceNow. Please visit https://learn.staveapps.com/punchout-amazon-business for more details and to schedule a demonstration.

About Stave

Stave is a ServiceNow Elite Technology Partner focusing on Procurement, Asset Management (including Fleet and Warehouse management), and Cybersecurity Management solutions. Stave is a leading provider of Business Applications that are available through the ServiceNow store and its solutions are used by commercial, enterprise, government and higher education customers in a wide range of industries including banking, logistics, marketing, insurance and others. You can find Stave at https://staveapps.com.

© 2021 Stave, Inc. All rights reserved. Stave and the Stave logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Stave, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media Contact:

Thomas Krier

[email protected]

SOURCE Stave