Stavis Wealth and Curate Capital Join Forces to Redefine Women's Legacy

The Partnership Pioneers New Pathways to Prepare for the Women's Wealth Wave (™)

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind collaboration set to reshape the financial landscape, Stavis Wealth and Curate Capital today announced a shared mission to unite the worlds of venture capital and wealth management, creating a powerful ecosystem where female founders, investors, and advisors can build, scale, and sustain wealth.

Both female-founded and female-led, the two firms share a bold vision: to close the gender wealth gap, rewrite outdated business models, and deliver integrated solutions that support women at every stage of their financial journeys, from launching their first company to preserving a multigenerational legacy.

The collaboration marks an expansion of the Women's Wealth Wave (™), a Stavis Wealth initiative to educate, equip, and empower women but also to expand their access to meaningful financial opportunities. The initiative combines actionable learning, mentorship, and community with strategic partnerships, including ventures like Curate Capital, that connect women directly to capital, investment insights, and long-term planning resources. It builds on Stavis Wealth's white-glove approach to holistic wealth management and legacy design, reflecting the firm's long-standing commitment to advancing women's financial confidence, access, and impact.

Curate Capital, founded by Carrie Colbert, has redefined venture capital by pioneering the concept of Influential Investing(™), leveraging the capital and talents of top-tier creators to power the growth of the brands in which they invest. The firm's concept creates a win-win-win scenario for influencers, founders, and investors.

"The future of wealth creation isn't about keeping investing and planning apart but about connecting them," said Deborah Stavis, Founder and CEO of Stavis Wealth. "Because we're an independent firm, with direct involvement alongside the Curate leadership team, our clients gain visibility and access to innovative opportunities. When investments are woven together with long-term planning to build real legacy, it creates a level of coordination and opportunity that most wealth management firms just aren't built to deliver."

Founded in 2020, Curate Capital has raised more than $30 million and invested in more than 20 women-led companies, including Frances Valentine, Live Tinted, Nori, and Curie, demonstrating that empowering women-led innovation isn't just good business; it's reshaping consumer categories. In fact, data shows that women control a staggering 85% of consumer spending. Curate believes that women are now building the solutions that they wish existed.

"Originally as a venture capital outsider, I sought to bring a fresh perspective to the asset class, identifying two key gaps - women being underfunded despite overdelivering and a stagnant venture capital model ripe for innovation - and set out to address both," said Carrie Colbert, Founding and General Partner of Curate Capital. "Women are redefining what wealth looks like and how it's created. By aligning with Deborah and her team, we're building a platform that helps women grow businesses, exit successfully, and translate those wins into enduring, multi-generational wealth."

The partnership is also a direct response to one of the most persistent inequities in finance: women-led venture capital firms still receive less than 2% of total VC funding, and female advisors remain underrepresented in wealth management. Together, Stavis Wealth and Curate Capital aim to change that. Not only by investing in women and supporting female-led companies, but by cultivating the next generation of women investors, advisors, and industry leaders through mentorship.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward a future where financial empowerment isn't an afterthought, it's built into the foundation of entrepreneurship. Together, Stavis Wealth and Curate Capital are championing a new model for wealth creation: one that's inclusive, intentional, and deeply transformative.

About Stavis Wealth

Stavis Wealth is a Houston-based wealth management firm providing comprehensive, holistic financial planning, investment management, estate planning, and customized life insurance solutions under one roof. Founder Deborah Stavis has served Houston families for over 35 years as a private wealth manager, having owned and operated two successful Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms, each amassing roughly 1 billion dollars in AUM. With this third round, Stavis Wealth is raising the bar once again, delivering a level of client experience and service excellence that other firms simply can't match. Through initiatives like Women's Wealth Wave(™), Stavis Wealth equips women with the education, strategies, and community to lead with confidence and protect their family legacy for generations.

About Curate Capital

Curate Capital is a Houston-based venture capital firm founded in 2020 by Carrie Colbert and dedicated to investing in female-founded consumer brands. Curate invests in extraordinary women building the products, services and technology the consumer wants for herself, her family and her life. Curate harnesses the power of influencers through its Influential Investing(™) program to directly impact portfolio company growth and drive outsized investor returns. Curate has invested in 20+ companies across categories like health & beauty, food & beverage, home & family, and fashion & apparel.

