Stavtar Appoints Alla Liberman as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavtar Solutions, a leading provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS for complex enterprises such as alternative asset managers, today announced the appointment of Alla Liberman as Chief Financial Officer. Liberman brings more than two decades of experience across asset management, fintech, and global financial institutions.

Liberman joins Stavtar at a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory, following its recent $55 million Series A investment from Elephant. Her appointment underscores Stavtar's commitment to scaling with precision, strengthening its financial infrastructure, and expanding its platform beyond the alternative asset management sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alla to Stavtar's executive team," said Steven Petersen, Co-Founder of Stavtar. "Her deep expertise in scaling financial technology companies and her operational leadership will be instrumental as we enter the next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Stavtar, Liberman served as CFO and COO at Beacon (now part of Clearwater Analytics) and held senior leadership roles at J.P. Morgan Chase, Royal Bank of Canada, Citadel, and Point72.

She holds a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from NYU Stern School of Business and serves on multiple boards, including NYU Stern School of Business and Million Dollar Women. She previously served as Treasurer on the Board of Directors at the United Nations International School.

"Stavtar is solving a real and urgent problem for complex organizations," said Alla Liberman, CFO of Stavtar. "I'm excited to join this incredibly talented team to help make Stavtar the leading CFO-office platform for asset managers and other businesses whose complexity isn't addressed with all of the other expense management software available - empowering finance teams to manage spend and expense allocation with greater efficiency and control."

With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar provides finance teams with modern tools to eliminate manual processes, reduce operational risk, increase productivity, and accelerate decision-making.

About Stavtar

Our flagship business spend management and expense allocation platform, StavPay, empowers over 100 leading alternative asset managers, collectively overseeing more than $2.4 trillion in AUM.

Our flagship business spend management and expense allocation platform, StavPay, empowers over 100 leading alternative asset managers, collectively overseeing more than $2.4 trillion in AUM.

To learn more, visit www.stavtar.com.

