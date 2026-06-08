STAVTAR APPOINTS GREG WESTFALL AS HEAD OF STRATEGIC ACCOUNTS

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavtar Solutions, a leading provider of business spend management, expense allocation, and payments software for complex enterprises such as alternative asset managers, today announced the appointment of Greg Westfall as Global Head of Strategic Accounts. Westfall brings extensive experience helping high-performing organizations grow and scale go-to-market operations across strategic accounts, industry verticals, geographies, solution offerings, and alliance partnerships.

Westfall joins Stavtar after nearly sixteen years at Grant Thornton, where he served in several senior executive leadership roles, including Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Growth Officer, and National Managing Principal of the firm's Private Equity practice. In these leadership positions, he led national growth initiatives, developed executive relationships with leading private equity firms and portfolio companies, and helped drive significant expansion across the firm's financial services and private capital markets businesses.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time in Stavtar's growth trajectory following the company's $55 million Series A investment in 2025. The addition of Westfall reinforces Stavtar's commitment to accelerating global expansion, deepening client relationships, and strengthening its commercial organization.

"We are excited to welcome Greg to Stavtar," said Steven Petersen, Co-Founder of Stavtar. "His leadership experience, client-focused approach, and proven track record of driving growth will be instrumental as we continue expanding our global footprint and delivering innovative solutions to our clients."

"Greg's deep industry relationships and proven ability to develop strategic client partnerships make him a tremendous addition to the team," said Nick DeSalvo, Vice President of Sales at Stavtar. "As we continue to scale our commercial organization and expand globally, Greg's experience, market insight, and relationship-driven approach will help strengthen our engagement with key accounts and drive continued growth."

"I'm thrilled to join Stavtar, a company that has developed a truly differentiated platform delivering operational alpha through business spend management, expense allocation, and payments automation," said Greg Westfall, Head of Strategic Accounts at Stavtar. "I look forward to working with the team to deepen strategic client relationships, support the company's continued growth, and help more organizations benefit from Stavtar's innovative solutions."

About Stavtar

Stavtar is the premier provider of business spend management, expense allocation, and payments software built for the Office of the CFO in complex organizations such as alternative asset managers. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar was founded by seasoned professionals from the alternative asset management industry.

Its flagship platform, StavPay, empowers more than 130 leading alternative asset managers representing over $3.3 trillion in assets under management to automate accounts payable, streamline expense allocations, manage payments, enhance financial controls, and improve operational efficiency. Stavtar's comprehensive platform helps CFOs and finance teams gain greater visibility, control, and efficiency across their organizations while delivering measurable operational alpha.

SOURCE Stavtar