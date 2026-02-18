Stavtar Appoints Michael Basen as Head of StavMarket

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavtar Solutions, a leading provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS for complex enterprises such as alternative asset managers, today announced the appointment of Michael Basen as Head of StavMarket.

StavMarket is Stavtar's premium vendor discovery and engagement platform integrated into the StavPay ecosystem. Designed as a gateway to the $3.1 trillion AUM StavPay community, StavMarket connects vendors with sophisticated alternative asset managers through curated warm introductions, searchable profiles, and relationship-driven engagement.

Basen brings more than two decades of experience advising alternative asset managers across banking, fund administration, and digital asset infrastructure. His career includes senior leadership roles at BankUnited, NYDIG, and State Street, as well as earlier positions at BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, and Ernst & Young.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to Stavtar," said Steven Petersen, Co-Founder of Stavtar. "Michael understands the vendor ecosystem that surrounds alternative asset managers and the importance of trusted, relationship-driven connectivity. His experience positions him well to expand StavMarket and deepen vendor engagement within our community."

"Alternative asset managers operate in highly specialized ecosystems where trust and alignment matter," said Michael Basen, Head of StavMarket at Stavtar. "StavMarket provides a structured gateway to decision-makers across private equity firms, hedge funds, and family offices. I look forward to scaling the platform and expanding its impact."

About Stavtar

Stavtar is the premier provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS solutions built for the Office of the CFO in complex businesses like alternative asset management. Headquartered in New York, with a global footprint spanning Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar was founded by seasoned professionals from the alternative asset management industry.

Our flagship business spend management and expense allocation platform, StavPay, empowers over 130 leading alternative asset managers, collectively overseeing more than $3.1 trillion in AUM.

To learn more, visit www.stavtar.com.

SOURCE Stavtar