Stavtar Names Rising PGA TOUR Star Michael Brennan as Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavtar Solutions, a leading provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS for complex enterprises such as alternative asset managers, today announced a brand ambassador partnership with PGA TOUR competitor Michael Brennan, one of professional golf's fastest-rising talents. Brennan will represent Stavtar across select PGA TOUR events, client and partner activations, and the company's digital channels, joining Frankie Capan III on Stavtar's brand ambassador team for 2026.

"As a company built for high-stakes, repeatable performance, we look for partners whose discipline, preparation and execution mirror how our clients operate," said Steven Petersen, Co-Founder of Stavtar. "Michael's steady rise through the ranks has been driven by his focus on precision under pressure, which perfectly aligns with Stavtar's philosophy in helping finance teams operate with clarity in complex environments."

Brennan turned professional in 2024 following a standout collegiate career at Wake Forest University. In 2025 he competed on PGA TOUR Americas, finishing atop the tour's points list and earning promotion to the PGA TOUR for the 2026 season. He was ranked 32nd in the world in 2025.

"I'm excited to partner with Stavtar at this stage of my career," said Michael Brennan. "Their focus on precision, preparation and smart decision-making resonates with how I approach competition. I look forward to representing the brand on tour and working with the Stavtar team on events that connect with their clients and partners."

With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar provides finance teams with modern tools to eliminate manual processes, reduce operational risk, increase productivity, and accelerate decision-making. The partnership with Brennan continues Stavtar's strategy of aligning with elite performers who reflect the company's core values.

About Stavtar

Stavtar is the premier provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS solutions built for the Office of the CFO in complex businesses like alternative asset management. Headquartered in New York, with a global footprint spanning Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar was founded by seasoned professionals from the alternative asset management industry.

Our flagship business spend management and expense allocation platform, StavPay, empowers over 130 leading alternative asset managers, collectively overseeing more than $3.1 trillion in AUM.

To learn more, visit www.stavtar.com.

