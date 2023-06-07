Stax Announces Appointment of Jayson Traxler as CEO

News provided by

Stax LLC

07 Jun, 2023, 10:02 ET

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, has announced its Board of Managers unanimously agreed to appoint Jayson Traxler as CEO, effective immediately. Traxler joined Stax in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer after the strategic platform investment from Blue Point Capital Partners and named President in 2022. Through his instrumental role in spearheading the development and execution of critical growth initiatives, Stax has witnessed a remarkable transformation. From scaling operations and nurturing talent to optimizing client-delivery platforms, Traxler has established a solid foundation for the success of the firm.

Continue Reading
Jayson Traxler, CEO of Stax
Jayson Traxler, CEO of Stax

"Jayson's appointment as CEO is a testament to the importance of trust, stewardship, and shared ethos. As the founder, having led the firm for nearly three decades, finding the right person with a compelling vision and hands-on execution capabilities was paramount," said Rafi Musher, Chairman of the Board of Stax. "Having known Jayson for over a decade and having collaborated closely, his extensive knowledge, valuable relationships, and continuous learning have been truly inspiring. In the past year and a half, we have achieved significant milestones: expanding to Europe, rapidly growing the NYC office, elevating our value creation and sell-side capabilities, all while leading with tech-enablement. Jayson has also delivered on an important mandate to nurture an environment that empowers the next generation to assume greater responsibilities and actively participate in the firm's growth. I couldn't be more thrilled for Jayson, Stax, and the promising future that lies ahead."

"Over the last 18 months, we've worked towards building a durable and sustainable organization that generates long-term value and creates exceptional opportunities for our employees," said Traxler. "Stax is strategically mapping its path towards several key priorities that will shape our future success. Our recent GTM strategy rollout is a transformative milestone that sets the stage for cultivating deeper client relationships and propels Stax towards a trajectory of accelerated growth. We are also prioritizing focused hiring at the senior level, ensuring we assemble a diverse team of exceptional talent. Additionally, our focus on the development of unique product offerings and exploration of new markets promises to unlock exciting opportunities for Stax."

About Stax LLC 

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. 

SOURCE Stax LLC

Also from this source

Stax Promotes Paul Edwards to Global Practice Leader

Stax Welcomes Matt Fish to Rapidly Expanding New York Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.