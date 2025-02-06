Stax Appoints Adam Thorpe as Managing Director to Lead EMEA Healthcare Vertical and Drive Expansion in UK and European Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Thorpe as a Managing Director in its London office. In this role, Adam will lead the firm's EMEA healthcare vertical.

With 30 years of professional experience, primarily at KPMG, including 25 years in strategy across the UK and France, Adam has dedicated the past two decades to specializing in the healthcare and care sectors. He has guided clients on deals and growth initiatives, including commercial due diligence and value creation across the deal cycle, helping them achieve accelerated growth and enhanced performance.

"Adam's appointment further demonstrates Stax's ability to attract top-tier industry leaders," said Paul Edwards, Global Practice Leader. "With over 20 years of experience advising investors and navigating the complexities of UK and European health and life sciences, Adam joins our world-class healthcare vertical as we continue to grow share on both sides of the Atlantic."

Before joining Stax, Adam established and led KPMG's French strategy group practice from 2000 to 2015. He later returned to KPMG UK to head deal strategy in healthcare before departing the firm in 2024. During his career, Adam has gained extensive expertise in health, care, and life sciences, working across care types such as home, aged, child, and specialist care, and diverse segments including mental health, neurodiversity, diagnostics, education, medical devices, CDMO, and pharma.

"With a well-established reputation as a leader in the US deals and strategy consulting market, Stax has built a strong team, and I'm excited to join them as we expand our presence in the UK and Europe," shared Adam Thorpe. "What drew me to Stax is its focused, value-driven approach to working with private equity and corporate clients—leveraging data, insights, and industry expertise to deliver robust commercial and strategic advice across targeted industry verticals. I'm eager to contribute to the firm's growth and the continued expansion of our healthcare practice."

"Adam brings exceptional leadership and sector expertise to the team, making him a standout addition to Stax," added Phil Dunne, UK Managing Director. "Having established KPMG's Paris office and spent 15 years building his reputation there, Adam has a deep understanding of what it takes to grow a business. He also brings deep connections across the healthcare industry. His experience spans the multifaceted healthcare sector—from providers and the NHS to pharma, MedTech, community care, and even veterinary service. Combined with his strong tech perspective, Adam is uniquely positioned to address the diverse needs of our clients and drive Stax's continued growth."

