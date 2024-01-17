Stax Appoints Phil Dunne as Managing Director to Lead U.K. and EMEA Business, Driving Strategic Growth in Expanding Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, is excited to announce Phil Dunne has joined the firm's leadership team as Managing Director and will lead the growth of the firm's practice in the U.K. and EMEA. With over 25 years of experience spanning both industry and consulting, Phil brings a wealth of expertise with a strong focus on the industrial and automotive sectors within the private equity ecosystem. Phil joins Stax from his position as U.K. Managing Partner at Roland Berger. Previously, he held senior leadership roles, including Partner at EY, overseeing the EY-Parthenon Strategy team, and serving as U.K. Managing Partner and leader of the private equity practice at Kearney.

Phil Dunne, Stax Managing Director

"In alignment with our growth initiatives, which encompassed establishing our new London office last year and acquiring AMR International, a London-based strategy consulting firm in 2022, we are delighted to welcome Phil to lead Stax's practice in the U.K. and EMEA," said Jayson Traxler, Stax CEO. "A pivotal component of our growth strategy is the commitment to enhancing the value to our London and EMEA-based private equity and investment banking clients, among our most rapidly expanding markets. Phil's extensive experience and expertise as both a thought leader and thought partner, signal an exciting phase in Stax's ongoing market expansion."

"I am eager to spearhead Stax's growth initiatives in the U.K., leveraging Stax's strong foundation, relationships, and content established in North America and extending that impact to EMEA. Stax's unique position as a private equity-backed firm, injecting capital into our expansion, not only bolsters our growth prospects but also serves as a compelling narrative when communicating the value Stax delivers to our private equity clients," expressed Phil Dunne, Stax Managing Director. "As I take on the role of leading the firm's business in the region, my primary objectives are to aggressively expand our sector teams at the senior level, pursue ambitious growth targets for the region, and leverage the established brand equity in the U.S. to strengthen our presence in the U.K. and EMEA."

"Phil is a tremendous addition to our senior team, bringing over two decades of leadership experience from leading consulting firms. His extensive background in not only growing client bases but also in building and nurturing offices and cultures aligns seamlessly with our current stage of growth," shared Paul Edwards, Stax Global Practice Leader. "Phil's blend of operational and consulting expertise makes him an ideal leader for both the people and client facets of our business in Europe. As the private equity ecosystem in EMEA experiences significant growth, Phil will lead an expanding team to support the increased client demand and interest we are seeing in our unique, data-driven offerings."

