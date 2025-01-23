Stax Appoints Robert Lytle as Senior Managing Director, Strengthening Leadership and Accelerating Global Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Lytle as Senior Managing Director at Stax. With over 30 years of strategy consulting experience, Robert brings deep expertise in guiding private equity firms and PE-backed companies through due diligence and value creation initiatives to deliver impactful results.

Robert joins Stax following a distinguished 25+ year career at Parthenon and EY-Parthenon. As a founding member of Parthenon's global education practice, which he led for 15 years, Robert shaped strategies for education companies, universities, K-12 institutions, and government agencies. In his final three years, he led EY-Parthenon's U.S. Government and Public Sector practice, delivering strategic solutions to federal and state entities. Robert's career began as a U.S. Army Aviator before transitioning to consulting with Bain & Company after earning his MBA.

"Our private equity focus continues to attract seasoned professionals who deepen our vertical and sector expertise while enhancing our leadership team," said Paul Edwards, Global Practice Leader. "Rob's impressive track record aligns perfectly with our content-led approach to mid-market private equity clients, and also ensures our team has access to the best talent to work with and learn from. Having shared a city with Rob for the past two decades, I'm delighted to now call him a colleague and look forward to working together to build our firm and drive our growth."

"I'm thrilled to join Stax at such an exciting point in its growth journey," said Robert Lytle, Senior Managing Director. "Stax reminds me of the early days of Parthenon, before its acquisition by EY—a dynamic, entrepreneurial firm with incredible potential. We have a unique opportunity to build a world-class consulting firm over the next 5-10 years and position Stax as a leading brand in the industry. I greatly value Stax's exclusive focus on the private equity investment lifecycle. This clear vision not only accelerates talent development and creates unparalleled opportunities for our people but also makes the journey both meaningful and rewarding."

"Throughout his remarkable career, Robert has influenced countless careers through his leadership and mentorship. His dedication to talent development and diversity in leadership is evident, with several of his mentees now among the most senior women in consulting," said Jayson Traxler, Stax CEO. "Robert's arrival also marks a significant milestone in Stax's global expansion. His extensive experience in transforming a boutique firm into a global leader underscores Stax's commitment to growth and the creation of a platform built to move at the pace of private equity. He will truly help our clients de-risk their investments in a globally complex environment."

About Stax LLC

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

SOURCE Stax LLC