Stax Inc. Promotes Paul Edwards to Senior Managing Director

With more than 15 years at Stax, Edwards has led hundreds of strategic engagements and advised on well over $250 billion in deals over his tenure. For the last five years, he has overseen a Private Equity practice that continues to grow rapidly, supporting over 200 processes a year, across the investment spectrum. "Paul is a true asset to the firm and his leadership in the Boston office has been exceptional, while professionally developing and mentoring so many young and talented team members," said Musher.

"Paul's points of view and ever-expanding industry expertise has led to client relationships that now span more than a decade," said Stax Inc. President, Mark Bremer. "He has a great ability to listen to client needs and create true partnerships which enable Stax to deliver actionable and timely content across industries."

"I am grateful for the opportunities that have been provided me over the last 15 years at Stax, and to be a part of planning and executing the significant growth the business has enjoyed," said Paul Edwards. "As part of a strong executive leadership team, I look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality, differentiated advisory support to our clients, and advancing the careers of the next generation of Stax consultants. It will be exciting to see where we can take the business next."

About Stax Inc.

Stax Inc. is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

