Stax Promotes Roy Lockhart to Managing Director, Leading Sell-Side/Exit Planning Practice

Feb. 22, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks has announced the promotion of Roy Lockhart to Managing Director, overseeing the sell-side and exit planning business practice. "In his 13-year tenure, Roy's journey has been remarkable. From his early days to Managing Director, Roy has demonstrated excellence as both an individual contributor and team builder, leaving a lasting impact through his commitment to personal and team development," said Paul Edwards, Stax Global Practice Leader. "He's played a critical role in talent development, process enhancement, and productization—particularly in our sell-side practice. Roy embodies the idea that consulting is the ultimate apprenticeship; you're never done learning, mentoring, building."

Roy Lockhart, Stax Managing Director
Lockhart joined Stax in 2011 and has since acquired extensive experience in providing strategic advice to various clients within the private equity investment ecosystem. His specialization includes sell-side engagements, exit planning, and growth strategy initiatives, with a focus on the software and technology sector. "As I step into this new role, I'm excited to collaborate with Stax's senior leadership team, leading our sell-side practice. My focus will be supporting management teams, sponsors, and investment banks in formulating investor-friendly narratives to facilitate successful capital raises and exits; while also proactively getting ahead of and mitigating any potential buy-side concerns," said Lockhart. "Additionally, I'm eager to foster partnerships across private equity, collaborating with our equity sponsors, management teams, and banking clients. This collaboration will empower them to generate insights and articulate compelling investment theses that guide strategic direction and growth plans for their businesses."

"We extend our sincere congratulations to Roy on this well-deserved promotion. His leadership and expertise have been evident, from guiding and mentoring colleagues to spearheading strategic initiatives that have impacted our firm significantly," said Jayson Traxler, Stax CEO. "At Stax, we prioritize organic growth and long-term career development, particularly in senior leadership roles. We're excited to see Roy in his new role, where he will focus on our sell-side practice, leveraging his expertise and relationships to deliver actionable insights to our clients."

About Stax LLC
Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook. 

