Stax Welcomes Amy Schoeman as Global Head of Human Resources

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks has announced the appointment of Amy Schoeman as Global Head of Human Resources.

With over two decades in human resources, Schoeman brings a results-driven approach and a strong focus on HR strategies that align with Stax's business goals while fostering a positive employee experience. She previously served as Global Head of Human Resources at K2 Integrity, the preeminent financial crimes, risk, and regulatory advisory firm. Her career also includes senior HR roles at other prominent organizations such as Benchmark Education Company, Autism Speaks, and Wenner Media.

"I am thrilled to welcome Amy to Stax and our senior leadership team as the new Global Head of Human Resources," said Jayson Traxler, CEO of Stax. "Amy brings exceptional expertise in employee relations, demonstrating both empathy and a strong collaborative approach. Her process-oriented mindset and ability to connect with employees at all levels make her a valuable addition to our team."

At Stax, Schoeman will oversee all aspects of the HR function, including guiding talent strategy, employee engagement, and organizational development initiatives to support Stax's mission and growth. "I'm incredibly excited to join Stax at such a dynamic time, as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary and navigates a period of exceptional growth," said Amy Schoeman. "I look forward to building upon Stax's strong foundation by enhancing our HR strategies to support an engaged and high-performing workforce. My focus will be on fostering a collaborative, inclusive culture and developing initiatives that attract and retain top talent, ultimately ensuring our employees are empowered to contribute to Stax's mission and long-term success."

"We're delighted to welcome Amy, whose extensive background in talent management, people enablement, and organizational design brings valuable perspective and expertise to this role," said Paul Edwards, Global Practice Leader. "Amy's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our HR processes and building a compelling employee value proposition to attract and retain top talent. We look forward to her contributions to Stax's growth and her commitment to supporting a positive and empowering employee experience."

About Stax LLC

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

