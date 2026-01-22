StaxUP Storage Hosts "Gifts of Love" Toy Giveaway in Homeland to Support Local KinCare Families

HOMELAND, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StaxUP Storage hosted their Gifts of Love event on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at its Homeland, California location, partnering with the California Family Life Center (CFLC) to support local families through CFLC's KinCare program. The event was designed to help bring holiday joy to children and caregivers by collecting and distributing donated toys to families in the community.

Leading up to the event, StaxUP Storage held a toy drive, inviting their tenants and the local community to donate toys and gifts, which were then distributed during the Gifts of Love celebration, creating a memorable evening filled with holiday spirit, connection, and giving.

CFLC's KinCare program provides essential resources to families who have stepped in to raise young relatives, helping keep children in stable, loving homes and out of the traditional foster care system.

"Strat Gifts of Love was a night I won't forget—such a fun and heartening experience for our whole team, filled with treats, games, laughter, and genuine connection with families in our community. We may have been handing out a few gifts to the kids, but the real gift was what our team received in return: seeing the children light up, sharing in the joy with local families, and being reminded of what the holiday season is all about—and why community matters so much," said Susan Hovey, Director of Marketing.

StaxUP Storage is proud to support organizations like CFLC that strengthen local families and create long-term stability for children. Gifts of Love reflects StaxUP Storage's continued commitment to community partnership and meaningful local impact.

About StaxUP Storage

StaxUP Storage owns/operates multiple self storage facilities in Southern California, offering secure, customer-centered storage solutions with a strong focus on community partnership. Learn more at www.staxupstorage.com .

About California Family Life Center (CFLC)

The California Family Life Center (CFLC) is a non-profit organization based in Riverside County that has served at-risk youth and families since 1982. Their mission focuses on providing safety, comfort, and healing to children who have experienced trauma, abuse, or neglect. Learn more at https://www.cflckids.org/ .

SOURCE StaxUP Storage