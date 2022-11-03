Stay Afloat with Fair Wind Fasteners: Small, Sailor-Owned Rhode Island Business Rapidly Expanding With High Quality, Reliable Fasteners Fit for Any Watercraft

New inventory includes Marine Grade 316 Stainless Steel fasteners for corrosive environments

NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Wind Fasteners happily announced that it had added Marine Grade 316 Stainless Steel fasteners to its growing boat-repair inventory. Carefully curated by owner and career seaman, Robert Lehmann, Fair Wind Fasteners carries a range of corrosion-resistant nuts, bolts, wood screws, machine screws, carriage bolts, hex bolts, lag bolts, washers, nails, wood plugs, and much more. All Fair Wind fasteners are available directly from the company's website in exact quantities needed – with discounts for buying in bulk.

Robert Lehmann, founder of Fair Wind Fasteners Fair Wind Fasteners

Fair Wind Fasteners: The Best Fasteners for Life's Choppy Waters

"We started up just two years ago, but we're growing fast and already well-known for our high-quality silicon bronze fasteners," said owner Robert Lehmann. "I started the business after recognizing a need in the industry for high quality silicon bronze fasteners, and I personally checked tolerances, had alloy testing done, and visited manufacturers before even considering putting them on my shelf. Living and working here in the Newport, the Sailing Capital of the World and home to many fine boat builders, it's important to me that I only sell fasteners I would personally use on my own boat."

"Most people assume that all stainless screws are the same – it's a common misconception," said Lehmann. "But stainless steel is not impervious to corrosion. It can still stain and rust just like iron, given the right environment – like in or near water, especially salt water. There are different grades of steel depending on the metals used in the alloy. 316 Stainless Steel fasteners are harder to find – big box stores usually carry the corrosion-prone 304 stainless, also known as 18-8. Fair Wind Fasteners only carries 316 Stainless when it comes to stainless steel, again, because it's a high-quality product and it's the only grade of stainless that I'd be comfortable with on my own boat. Check us out online or give us a call and let us know what you're looking for. Whether it's quality silicon bronze for a wooden boat project or high grade stainless to prevent rust streaks on your project, we're happy to help."

For the latest in fastener news and education, check out the Fair Wind Fasteners blog . And follow them on social media for industry news and inventory updates: Facebook , Instagram .

About Fair Wind Fasteners

Officially established in 2020, Fair Wind Fasteners got its start back in 2010 when seafarer Robert Lehmann needed a few screws to help repair his vintage wood boat. After a lot of stripped silicon bronze screws and no end of dishonest products, Robert learned his lesson: cheaper is not always better. He eventually got that boat seaworthy though, logged countless sea miles, and came to rest in Newport, Rhode Island. There he opened a shop and has quickly built a reputation for carrying the absolute best silicon bronze fasteners to be found.

Since then, Fair Wind Fasteners have expanded inventory to include copper and a variety of other hard-to-find fasteners: like Marine Grade 316 Stainless Steel. Now found in thousands of boats worldwide, Fair Wind Fasteners proudly supplies parts to boatbuilding colleges such as IYRS, large boatbuilding companies, DIY boatbuilders around the globe, and OEMs in the marine, electrical, and component manufacturing industries. View the full inventory and learn more at: www.FairWindFasteners.com .

Media Contact:

Robert Lehmann

1-401-344-9706

[email protected]

SOURCE Fair Wind Fasteners