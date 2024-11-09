Stay Better in China: Bring the Practice to My Country

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Nov 09, 2024, 19:00 ET

NANCHANG, China, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Mifa, a Malagasy student from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, talks about her life in China. She was amazed by the rapid development of China's countryside development, and hoped to bring the practice to her country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwBGfYRuvfQ&t=6s

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwBGfYRuvfQ

Mieux vivre en Chine : amener la pratique dans mon pays

Mieux vivre en Chine : amener la pratique dans mon pays

Un rapport de Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC - Centre international de communication de Jiangxi) : Mifa, une étudiante malgache de ...
High-quality Development More Opportunities in Jiangxi

High-quality Development More Opportunities in Jiangxi

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): For centuries, Jiangxi Province has been one of southeastern China's most prominent ...
