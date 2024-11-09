Stay Better in China: Bring the Practice to My Country

News provided byJiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
Nov 09, 2024, 19:00 ET
NANCHANG, China, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Mifa, a Malagasy student from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, talks about her life in China. She was amazed by the rapid development of China's countryside development, and hoped to bring the practice to her country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwBGfYRuvfQ&t=6s
