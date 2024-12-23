Stay Close to Disneyland and Anaheim Convention Center at Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim, located in the heart of the Disneyland Resort District, offers an ideal destination for travelers visiting Anaheim. Whether attending a conference at the Anaheim Convention Center or enjoying the magic of Disneyland Resort, Eden Roc Inn & Suites provides the perfect location, comfort, and convenience for all types of travelers.

Prime Location Near Disneyland and Anaheim Convention Center

Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim is just steps away from the Disneyland Resort, making it the perfect home base for families, Disney fans, and anyone looking to experience the world-renowned theme parks. Guests can easily access Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District for a fun-filled experience. The hotel's prime location ensures that visitors can enjoy all the excitement of Disneyland without the hassle of long commutes.

For those visiting for business, Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim offers close proximity to the Anaheim Convention Center, which hosts a wide range of conferences, trade shows, and events year-round. Whether traveling for a conference, expo, or meeting, guests can enjoy quick and easy access to this major event venue.

Local Attractions Just Minutes Away

In addition to Disneyland, Anaheim offers a variety of exciting attractions for all ages. Guests at Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim can explore:

Anaheim GardenWalk: This open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment center offers everything from high-end shops to a variety of restaurants and live performances, making it the perfect spot to relax after a day at the parks.





Angel Stadium of Anaheim: Sports fans can catch an Angels Baseball game at this iconic stadium, which is just a short drive from the hotel.





The Outlets at Orange: A shopping destination offering deals on designer brands, entertainment options, and a variety of dining choices, all located near the hotel.





Knott's Berry Farm: Another popular theme park in the area, Knott's Berry Farm offers family-friendly rides, shows, and attractions, providing an exciting alternative to Disneyland.

Affordable Comfort and Convenient Amenities

Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim offers comfortable and affordable accommodations for both leisure and business travelers. The hotel provides a variety of amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi, spacious rooms, and an outdoor pool. Guests can relax after a busy day at Disneyland or a convention, knowing they're staying in a location that offers both comfort and convenience.

Book Your Stay at Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim

Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim invites travelers to book directly through the hotel's website for exclusive offers and special rates. Whether visiting for a Disneyland adventure, attending a conference, or exploring local attractions, Eden Roc Inn & Suites provides everything guests need for an unforgettable Anaheim experience.

For more information and to book your stay, visit www.edenrocanaheim.com or call us at 714.663.8700

