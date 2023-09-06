Stay Connected as the Back-to-School Season Arrives

~ Affordable Connectivity Program provides broadband discount for eligible households ~ 

RICHMOND, Va. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As students head back to school across the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) would like students and parents to stay connected through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

"Broadband is to today's economy like electricity was generations ago—when you have it, you can get ahead," said Director of DHCD, Bryan Horn"The ACP allows us to support our underserved communities and ensure that no one gets left behind, especially our children." 

ACP provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

"Access to broadband impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care," said Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of DHCD's Office of Broadband. "As we begin another academic year, we want to make sure that Virginia's students have all the resources they need to thrive."

To learn more about ACP, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/getacp.

SOURCE Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development

