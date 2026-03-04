Stay Connected Gate-to-Gate: Landline Upgrades Fleet with Fast, Free Starlink Wi-Fi

Passengers enjoy fast, free streaming-quality Wi-Fi, premium 2x1 seating, spacious legroom, onboard power, and a modern cabin experience across Landline's upgraded fleet.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landline Company today announced that its entire fleet of premium Prevost H3-45 motorcoaches is now equipped with fast, free Wi-Fi powered by Starlink, delivering high-speed connectivity for passengers traveling to major airline hubs.

Landline's Premium 2x1 Interior

Landline now offers fast, free Starlink Wi-Fi on its gate-to-gate connections through Chicago O'Hare (ORD) and Philadelphia (PHL), where passengers clear TSA security at their origin and arrive airside at the hub airport. The result is a smooth onward connection to domestic and international flights, with an experience designed to feel like a natural extension of the airline journey.

Each 35-seat motorcoach is designed for comfort and productivity, featuring a premium 2x1 leather seating configuration, generous legroom, aircraft-inspired interiors with mood lighting, power outlets at every seat, large tray tables, and free, streaming-quality Starlink internet. Passengers can stay connected across multiple devices for work, entertainment, and communication throughout the journey.

"At Landline, we're redefining airport travel by delivering a premium onboard experience that our customers love," said David Sunde, Chief Executive Officer of Landline. "By equipping our entire fleet with Starlink, we're giving passengers fast, free Wi-Fi that works gate to gate. This investment in best-in-class connectivity underscores our commitment to a seamless, airline-integrated connecting experience from ground to air."

The new fleet serves passengers connecting through Chicago O'Hare (ORD), Philadelphia (PHL), and Toronto Pearson (YYZ), expanding seamless access to the global networks of American Airlines and Air Canada. In addition, Landline passengers connecting through Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP) on Sun Country Airlines and on Landline services via Denver (DEN) also enjoy premium seating, extra legroom, and fast, free Starlink Wi-Fi.

By booking through Landline's airline partners, customers receive a single ticket, coordinated check-in, and protected connections, now paired with a significantly upgraded onboard experience featuring premium interiors and best-in-class connectivity.

About Landline

The biggest airlines in the world trust Landline to power their first- and last-mile connectivity. Landline's industry-leading platform allows airlines to leverage the seamlessness and affordability of ground transportation to add dynamic new routes to their network without sacrificing on quality or customer experience. Landline operates seamless multi-modal networks on behalf of Air Canada, American Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines. Landline is fundamentally reshaping the way every consumer thinks about the travel day by making air travel multi-modal. Visit landlineco.com for more information.

About Starlink

Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering high-speed, low-latency broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, video calls, online gaming, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX, the world's leading provider of launch services and the only company operating an orbital-class reusable rocket. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.

