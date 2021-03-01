Stay Cool this Summer with a Mango Lassi by Quikfoods®
Three Indian Inspired Flavors from the Quik Shake Line
Mar 01, 2021, 08:33 ET
EDISON, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quikfoods® is here to get us in the summer spirit with their delicious line of Indian inspired drinks, or in this case, Quik Shake.
This line of refreshing shakes is made from authentic Indian ingredients and comes ready to drink (no blending required), making it an ideal treat for those on the go. Enjoy three delightful flavors including Madras Coffee, Badam Milk, and the well-liked Mango Lassi. Visit https://www.quiktea.com/product/quik-shakes-mango-lassi-ready-to-drink-4-pack/ to explore our Quik Shakes and grab a pack for yourself!
Our Mango Lassi Quik Shake is the perfect beverage for when the weather begins to warm, containing half the sugar found in other brands, but 100% of the flavor. Lassis originated in India and are typically made with a dahi, or yogurt, base. Quikfoods® merged the popular drink with one of India's most famous fruits, the Alphonso mango, to create a desired blend of sweetness and summertime nostalgia.
There are also a range of gut related health benefits that come with Mango Lassi Quik Shake – which often translates to a healthier overall being. The ingredients in a lassi help the gut produce healthy bacteria while reducing the growth of bad bacteria. Our Mango Lassi not only tastes delicious but is good for you!
To learn more about the full range of Quikfoods' products and to purchase your own Quik Shake, visit www.quiktea.com.
Follow us on: Instagram @quik.tea | Twitter @quiktea | Facebook @quikfoods
For Stores & Distributors: Visit Rangeme @ https://range.me/oDZW2of93wpzdjrID_9aCA
About Quikfoods
Quikfoods is the company behind QuikTea®, Quik Café® and Quik Shake®. When asked about the core of the company, Founder Ashish Shah says, "I started Quikfoods to pursue my passion of creating products based on recipes of my childhood… recipes gently coaxed from my mother, cousins and many a chef that I met during my travels. This is the basis of the products we choose to create. The only caveats – simple, easy to understand natural ingredients and a convenient and easy way to make them." It is really that simple!
Quikfoods, Inc. | 3 Kellogg Court, Unit 15, Edison, NJ 08817 | o: (732) 452-1300 | f: (732) 909-2016
Contact: Ashish Shah
Tel. 609-532-1422
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Quikfoods, Inc.
Share this article