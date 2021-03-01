Stay Cool this Summer with a Mango Lassi by Quikfoods®

Our Mango Lassi Quik Shake is the perfect beverage for when the weather begins to warm, containing half the sugar found in other brands, but 100% of the flavor. Lassis originated in India and are typically made with a dahi, or yogurt, base. Quikfoods® merged the popular drink with one of India's most famous fruits, the Alphonso mango, to create a desired blend of sweetness and summertime nostalgia.

There are also a range of gut related health benefits that come with Mango Lassi Quik Shake – which often translates to a healthier overall being. The ingredients in a lassi help the gut produce healthy bacteria while reducing the growth of bad bacteria. Our Mango Lassi not only tastes delicious but is good for you!

To learn more about the full range of Quikfoods' products and to purchase your own Quik Shake, visit www.quiktea.com.

About Quikfoods

Quikfoods is the company behind QuikTea®, Quik Café® and Quik Shake®. When asked about the core of the company, Founder Ashish Shah says, "I started Quikfoods to pursue my passion of creating products based on recipes of my childhood… recipes gently coaxed from my mother, cousins and many a chef that I met during my travels. This is the basis of the products we choose to create. The only caveats – simple, easy to understand natural ingredients and a convenient and easy way to make them." It is really that simple!

