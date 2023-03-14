Stay Hydrated All Month Long with March Hy-ness

Support your active self with Essential Elements Hydration Sticks

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest competition in basketball is right around the corner, and everyone is eager to watch their brackets come to life. The players on the court supplement their performance with ample hydration, and so should we! With March-Hyness, Essential Elements is promoting their hydration sticks that advance performance and an active lifestyle all month long.

"March Madness is an exciting time that brings together the sports community both on and off the court," said Al Goldman, Creative Brand Manager for Essential elements. "'March Hy-ness' is a way that Essential Elements can support the athleticism this month for better, elevated hydration."

Essential elements® Hydration Sticks are the perfect fuel to recharge. Featuring a combination of apple cider vinegar, sodium, potassium, and buffered vitamin C to ease digestion, just one packet brings cutting-edge benefits that support hydration in physical activity and day-to-day life.

The apple cider vinegar in Essential Elements® Hydration provides you with powerful replenishment. Just like you, hydration goes the extra mile for the extra oomph you need to stay active, play pick-up, or cheer on your favorite team this March!

Available in easy to-go packets, Ee's hydration sticks make sure that getting the nutrients you need is creative and convenient. Their line features flavors such as blue raspberry lemonade, watermelon cucumber, and yuzu lime–-available in a variety pack or in single flavor packs.

Essential Elements provides a variety of products and supplements that support heart, immune, hair, skin, hair, and cognitive health. To learn more about Essential Elements and their full range of products, visit https://essentialelementsnutrition.com/.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS NUTRITION

Essential Elements specializes in manufacturing premium and affordable dietary and wellness supplements. Always science-based from clinically studied, premium, raw ingredients, Essential Elements delivers high potency products that are affordable, natural, safe and effective. Targeted testing and well controlled manufacturing processes allow them to consistently produce quality products you can trust. For more information, visit ee.fit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

