Stay Hydrated and Healthy With Wellness Benefits From Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying properly hydrated is essential in maintaining good health and getting better when sick. And while it seems simple, some people may not be getting and retaining all the fluids they need. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers wellness benefits that may help FEBC members who want to achieve healthy hydration habits.

"With a busy schedule, it can be easy to lose track of how much water you're getting," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "FEBC members may want to stop and take a look at their habits to see if they're staying as healthy as they can be."

According to experts, staying hydrated can come in a variety of forms: drinking plain water, of course; drinking juice, soda, tea or hydrating beverages; and eating water-rich foods, like these vegetables. Experts warn, however, that not all hydration practices are necessarily healthy, especially depending on age, health condition, and whether certain medications are being taken.

FEBC members of multiple plan levels have access to a health and wellness benefits package. The benefits vary depending on plan level, but all health and wellness packages have benefits that allow members to ask questions to health professionals about non-emergency health issues online or by phone. FEBC members would be able to ask advice about staying hydrated and healthy.

Maintaining a balance of electrolytes can also be related to good hydration habits. Electrolytes are minerals which, among other functions, help regulate water in the body. FEBC members interested in electrolytes products can find discounts on electrolyte supplements they order online or by phone through the vitamins benefit in their health and wellness package. FEBC recommends talking to a health professional before adding any vitamins, minerals, or other supplements to one's diet.

"FEBC members can use so many of our health and wellness benefits to address a whole range of concerns," said Martinez. "The membership plans are versatile in that way."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC homepage

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stay-hydrated-and-healthy-with-wellness-benefits-from-financial-education-benefits-center-300622280.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center

Related Links

https://febcp.com

