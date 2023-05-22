STAY HYDRATED AND REFUEL WITH REAL MILK

Milk: A Star Performer

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's talk milk—Did you know that milk hydrates better than water? Well, it is true. From potassium to calcium, dairy milk is a natural choice when it comes to rehydration. The Dairy Alliance, a leader in bringing awareness about the nutritional benefits of milk, is connecting with consumers for National Dairy Month to educate them on the importance of milk's superpowers in hydration and recovery. The Dairy Alliance works with MilkPEP, the Milk Processor Education Program, in repositioning milk as the "original sports drink" throughout the Southeast.

"Dairy milk is one of the most nutrient-dense and deliciously creamy ways to refuel after intense activity," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer of The Dairy Alliance. "It is America's number one source of calcium and potassium and contains high-quality protein which is key to muscle recovery."

Milk has refueled people for centuries and is the most naturally hydrating real, simple beverage compared to today's sports drinks and non-dairy beverages that contain a long list of artificial ingredients. Milk provides 13 essential nutrients that hydrate and replenish the body, while also supporting immune health and strong bones.

Milk's high-quality protein and taste can't be matched by many plant-based alternatives. "One glass of milk contains 8 grams of complete, high-quality protein that helps build and maintain lean muscle," said Laura Buxenbaum, MPH, RD, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Wellness at The Dairy Alliance. Research shows water and other beverages restore hydration, milk is found to be more effective by maintaining normal hydration status after exercise, due to its electrolyte content paired with carbohydrates and high-quality protein.

The commemoration of dairy was established in 1939 by grocer organizations sponsoring "National Milk Month." By 1955, it turned into National Dairy Month as a way to promote individuals to consume and buy dairy and stabilize the demand of dairy production. Today, it has transformed into a celebration of milk and dairy as a natural and nutrient rich way to fuel athletic performance.

For more information about the nutritional benefits of milk, dairy recipe ideas, and more, visit www.thedairyalliance.com.

