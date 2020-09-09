Stay in the "Eye of the Storm" with Rohto® Digi Eye® Cooling Eye Drops

Whether you're a noob or an aggro player, extensive screen time can lead to dry, irritated eyes. Digi Eye® provides temporary relief of burning and irritation due to dryness of the eye, and relieves redness due to minor eye irritations. "Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops are different from other brands due to its unique proprietary blend of ingredients that create a fast acting, cooling sensation for the eyes when applied. We work tirelessly to make sure our drops utilize innovative formulas to tackle symptoms of eye irritations so you can feel it working," said Allison Sanders, Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops Brand Manager. Digi Eye®, owned by Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., soothes for up to 8 hours, relieves redness, lubricates, and refreshes. What a tac! Digi Eye® can be purchased at select Walmart stores beginning in September, select drug stores such as Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid, and grocery stores such as Meijer, WinCo Foods, Giant Eagle, and Hy-Vee.

"To add to all the fun and excitement, The Mentholatum Company, will be hosting the Rohto® Legendary Loot Sweepstakes Sponsored by Rohto® Digi Eye®. Participants have the chance to win a grand prize of a $1,000 Ultimate Gaming Setup Visa gift card, or one of the 7 additional gift cards worth thousands of dollars in prizes", said Allison Sanders. Click here for more sweepstakes information.

For more information about Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops, visit www.rohtoeyedrops.com or join Rohto® on Instagram and Facebook.

