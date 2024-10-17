'Stay Like' Wicked: Hilton and Universal Pictures Debut One-of-a-Kind Suite Inspired by Characters Elphaba and Glinda from the New Film

An immersive stay experience awaits at New York Hilton Midtown in celebration of the global cinematic event

Universal Pictures' Wicked arrives in theaters November 22, 2024

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Hilton and Universal Pictures invite travelers, fans and movie lovers alike to experience the magic of Oz with a spectacular, spellbinding suite at New York Hilton Midtown, where they can 'Stay Like' Wicked in celebration of the upcoming film's release. With Universal Pictures' new cinematic event arriving in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024, guests can enter the world of Wicked with a stay crafted to bring the magic of the film to life.

Setting the Scene

Stay Like Wicked Suite - Hilton and Universal Pictures - Bedroom Rendering

Starting today, fans can book an enchanted New York City getaway between Nov. 21 and Jan. 5, 2025, by visiting Hilton.com/StayLikeWicked. Whether planning to arrive via bubble or broom, guests can step into this wickedly beautiful suite at New York Hilton Midtown that takes them on a journey along the yellow brick road. An enchanting entrance will delight guests upon arrival, featuring Emerald City-inspired wallpaper and a custom-designed door, evoking the magic of Wicked. A custom entry portal transports guests to a sophisticated living area styled after the Wizard's Throne Room and the art deco aesthetic of the Land of Oz with no tulip left unturned, from the cozy beverage bar to the gilded green accents throughout.

Once inside the suite's bedroom, pink goes good with green as guests are surrounded by fantastical décor inspired by the film's central characters, Elphaba and Glinda. In the film, their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Elphaba's side takes cues from Shiz University's enchanted forest, positively green and moody, with tree branches twisting around the headboard and piles of enchantment books. Glinda's side is a perfectly pink wonderland with custom wallpaper featuring a design straight from the movie and a cherry blossom tree canopy over the comfortable Hilton Serenity mattress.

"We look forward to welcoming fans to the Land of Oz in our 'Stay Like' Wicked suite, where they can fully immerse themselves in the powerful story of Universal Pictures' Wicked," said Chris Silcock, president, Global Brands and Commercial Services, Hilton. "This collaboration seamlessly blends the magic of the highly anticipated film with our signature Hilton hospitality to create an unparalleled experience for our guests that goes beyond the room itself. We're always looking for meaningful ways to engage our Hilton Honors members and new-to-Hilton travelers, and this opportunity allows them to be a part of one of this year's biggest cultural moments while experiencing the best of a Hilton stay."

Check out Emerald City's No. 1 Attraction at New York Hilton Midtown

Beyond the captivating decor of the suite, Hilton's signature hospitality is infused in every aspect of the immersive 'Stay Like' experience. Throughout their stay, guests can enjoy magical surprises and unexpected touches to evoke the wonder of the film. A hidden beverage bar will pop up behind a custom-built bookshelf inspired by the Wizard's Throne Room and Shiz University. Guests can enjoy a bespoke in-room happy hour, complete with signature green and pink cocktails inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. And to start their morning on an extra fantastical note, guests can look forward to a special delivery from a mystical floating balloon, filled with breakfast pastries and other delights.

Up to four guests can unlock the magic within the 'Stay Like' Wicked suite and enjoy staying in the heart of midtown Manhattan, the perfect way to celebrate the movie and the holidays with friends and family. The 625 sq. ft. suite also includes access to the hotel's Executive Lounge, which offers light bites.

During and after their stay, guests can take in the enchantment of the suite with Wicked takeaways, including a whimsical backpack from the Wicked x Béis luggage collection, Wicked-inspired Beekman 1802 pampering products, OPI x Wicked nail polish collection, premium Hilton products to enhance the stay and special treats for younger fans. Of course, the stay wouldn't be complete without Fandango Movie Tickets to see the film on the big screen.

"The 'Stay Like' Wicked suite is an opportunity to truly transform the New York Hilton Midtown experience for fans this holiday season," said Mark Sanders, general manager, New York Hilton Midtown. "This suite brings the story of Wicked off the big screen and into our hotel, creating an immersive, one-of-a-kind stay. From the enchanting décor to the special themed touches, guests will feel like they have stepped right into the Land of Oz, making their stay unforgettable."

Hilton invites guests to "Stay Like" their favorite pop culture icons with a series of immersive, themed suites across its portfolio of award-winning brands. As found in Hilton's 2025 Trends Report , ultra-decked-out themed guest rooms and suites, inspired by both pop culture entertainment and nostalgia, rose in popularity in 2023 and 2024 and are expected to strengthen next year. Get a sneak peek or book the 'Stay Like' Wicked suite at Hilton.com/StayLikeWicked. To learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts, visit stories.hilton.com .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,800 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 195 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook , X and Instagram .

About Universal Pictures' Wicked

One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt p.g.a. (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Wicked is based on the musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The Broadway stage musical is produced by Universal Stage Productions, Marc Platt, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

