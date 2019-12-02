Stay More, Get More This Holiday Season with Best Western Rewards® Winter Promotion

"This holiday season we are excited to offer this rich promotion to our valued guests and help make their travels even more special," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for BWHR. "Whether our rewards members are visiting friends and family for the holidays or indulging in a winter getaway, we believe every trip should be rewarded."

The new BW Rewards 2019 Winter Promotion is the latest offer from BWHR's revamped loyalty program, which has earned its position as a leading innovator in the industry, achieved a top five ranking for the seventh consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-2020 Best Hotel Rewards Programs, and garnered many other accolades. BWR's tagline – Go.Get.Rewarded.® – demonstrates BWHR's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience through a simplified, meaningful and rapid rewards program. As part of the program's ongoing refresh, BWR members can enjoy more benefits than ever, from BWHR's diverse portfolio of brands, and perks including:

Top-Ranked, Rich Rewards

BWR is the only loyalty program in the industry where points never expire and BWR members have access to some of the richest promotions in the industry. Reward redemption is available at one of the lowest point levels and free nights earned can be redeemed at any BWHR branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates. Additionally, members are able to earn gift cards from some of the most popular shopping, entertainment, gas, and airline partners.

Instant Enrollment, Instant Rewards

As part of the BWR refresh, members are given instant rewards and gratification on every stay. Additionally, the Status Match…No Catch® program allows members to instantly have their status matched with other hotel loyalty programs upon enrollment.

Elite Members, Elite Rewards

In addition to enjoying the perks and benefits of BWR, elite members also receive elite rewards. Upon arrival elite members are given a choice of a "Thank You" gift or bonus points.

Conveniently, a new digital membership card enables BWR members to easily access their membership number, point balance, current tier level and exclusive deals and offers. These new benefits let travelers maximize their stays across all BWHR brands.

For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit BestWestern.com/Rewards. For complete details on this exclusive offer, visit bestwestern.com/rewardsrush4.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 17 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through recent acquisition, WorldHotels® Luxury, WorldHotels Elite and WorldHotels Distinctive brands are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit bestwestern.com or bestwesterndevelopers.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

