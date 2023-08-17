STAY NEAR THE MAGIC AT DISNEY SPRINGS® RESORT AREA HOTELS

20% Off Best Available Rates This Fall

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Save 20% this fall at Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels, steps away from the enchantment, excitement, and signature events at Walt Disney World® Theme Parks and Disney Springs®.

Stay Near the Magic
Special rates are available to book August 15 through November 30, 2023, for stays September 5 through December 21, 2023, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Service Fees or daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities. The offer is exclusively available through the promotion website and is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or for groups.

The Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels include B Resort & Spa, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista.

All Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels are conveniently located in the Walt Disney World® Resort with spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, dining, and recreation offerings.

Each resort is an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel and is within walking distance of the area's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs®.

This fall at Disney Springs®, guests can enjoy Fall into Magic, Halloween, and Together We Are Magia to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with entertainment, seasonal shopping, and autumn flavors.

Guests of Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels receive additional benefits to add value to their Orlando area vacation experience including Complimentary transportation, early park access, and advance golf tee time booking.

Plus, guests can purchase tickets including Walt Disney World® Tickets with Park Hopper options and upcoming special events including Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, EPCOT® International Food and Wine Festival, The Magic Of Possibility, and the Fan-favorite return of Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom® Park.

*Entertainment offerings are subject to change without notice. Admission to Walt Disney World® Theme Parks and select special events require a separately priced ticket valid only during specific event dates and hours. Inclement weather conditions may also affect outdoor entertainment.

Media assets download link. Photo credit: ©Disney

SOURCE Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels

DISNEY SPRINGS® RESORT AREA HOTELS OFFER ROOM RATES STARTING AT $97 FOR STAYS MAY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2023

