Stay On Top Of New Year's Resolutions With Latest Tools From The Galveston Diet

The program is now offering three-tiered membership specials with two additional package options to choose from, Gold and Platinum. Programs available include:

Signature – The original program, which includes access to meal plans, recipes, shopping lists, videos and tips - $59

– The original program, which includes access to meal plans, recipes, shopping lists, videos and tips - Gold – Includes the Signature Program with the Companion Guide, Recipe Collection, MOVE Mini-Course, and Daily Recharge Journal for 20% OFF - $99

– Includes the Signature Program with the Companion Guide, Recipe Collection, MOVE Mini-Course, and Daily Recharge Journal for 20% OFF - Platinum – Includes the Gold Program with the Private Coaching Program for over 25% OFF - $199 . The Private Coaching Program is a four-week commitment that helps students get started on their journey with a supportive Galveston Diet community.

The new "Savor It! Recipe Collection" includes almost 200 healthy recipes. "Savor It!" is a downloadable compilation of Dr. Haver's favorite recipes that adhere to the Galveston Diet principles of anti-inflammatory nutrition and fuel refocus. With this new tool, women can have easy access to healthy and delicious recipes that include the macro count for easy tracking. The recipe collection is also available for purchase for users not currently enrolled in a program.

Users can now also go on the website and take a FREE Nutritional Inflammation Quiz to determine their daily inflammation score per their nutritional choices for one day. The instant results provide tips to increase your score.

"We are excited to offer our members NEW programs and tools to help them achieve their goals and succeed," said Dr. Haver. "We are confident that the Galveston Diet will help women get a jumpstart on their health for 2021."

The Galveston Diet is dedicated to helping women reach their health and wellness goals through an anti-inflammatory approach to nutrition. For more information, visit www.galvestondiet.com, follow on Facebook @thegalvestondiet, Instagram @thegalvestondiet and Tik Tok @galvestondiet.

SOURCE The Galveston Diet

Related Links

www.galvestondiet.com

