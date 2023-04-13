Stay platform Goes Live, Expects Rapid Growth and Expansion in 2023

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Stay Inc. ("Stay" or the "Company"), Stay is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its online platform - www.stayapp.co.

Stay is an online marketplace that facilitates short-term rentals (STR). This host-centric platform is designed for professional hosts, property managers, and entrepreneurial minded real estate investors, and is currently offering free hosting. Guests can book with confidence knowing that properties are hosted by professionals.

Stay is experiencing rapid growth boasting over 14,000 registered users during its first few months of launch and averaging 5,000 visits a week. Stay is expecting 15,000 properties by May 2023. The company expects to see continued growth throughout the year, as it expands its offerings by accepting hosts and guests in the US. This move represents a major milestone for the company, as it looks to expand into new markets to build out its user base.

In partnership with Scott McGillivray, the host of television shows such as HGTV's Vacation House Rules and Renovation Resort, Stay has been granted access to exclusive high-profile properties. Vacation House Rules' cottages and Renovation Resort's cabins are currently booking on the Stay platform.

"We're thrilled to have gone live with Stay and to see such rapid growth in such a short time," said Co-Founder Scott McGillivray. "Our platform is designed to enable professional hosts to provide the best experiences for our guests in this ever-changing environment, and we're excited to see it taking off with users across North America," said Blake Porretti, Chief Operating Officer of Stay.

About Stay

Stay is a software platform that connects hosts and guests in the short rental market. Unlike other platforms that focus on guests first, Stay is host-centric, and offers a solution for property owners, property managers, and qualified renters. Stay is committed to transparency, trust, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

