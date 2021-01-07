Stay Safe America Launches COVID Alert Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first nationwide, fully automated, COVID Track & Trace Network, went live.

The COVID Alert Network offers new hope to every American to stop the spread of COVID and buy time for the vaccine to take effect.

Human attempts at Track & Trace have not met the scale necessary to tackle the COVID challenge.2 Less than 10% of Americans have downloaded a COVID Alert App3 and most Americans are reluctant to share their personal data.4

David, Head of Campaign at Stay Safe America, warned, "If we do nothing and wait for the vaccine, 1 in every 1,000 Americans may not make it to the Summer. We need everyone to join the fight and become a local hero by either downloading a location aware poster for their business or scanning these posters wherever they go."

The COVID Alert Network is ready to scale to over 330 million Americans and is already available in every state. No app download is required, as we use technology already available on modern smartphones.

No personal data is required as we track the device NOT the individual. The network is therefore completely confidential and anonymous.

Download your FREE location aware Poster from GetPoster.net for your business, so your staff and visitors can scan whenever they arrive and leave.

If you are exposed to someone testing positive to COVID, for a period of 15 minutes or more (CDC Guidelines), you are automatically alerted.

This way, even if you have no symptoms, you know you need to isolate and get tested, to protect your family, friends and community.

Free testing is available in every state.

The COVID Alert Network is available to every employer, every business and every citizen in America for free. We are 100% funded through donations and sponsorship. To learn more, please visit our website.

My son has cerebral palsy and his specialist doctor died treating COVID patients. My co-founder Mark was frustrated by the attempts to manage the crisis, so together, we founded Stay Safe America to launch a completely anonymous, globally scalable, track and trace platform powered by technology already available on every smartphone.

