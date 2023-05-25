Stay Sojo Enhances Guest Conveniences with Online Booking, New Partnership for Same-Day Delivery Service with Shipt

24/7 Online Booking, Two Weeks of Free Shipt Membership and $25 Credit

TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay Sojo, the recently rebranded furnished living venture by Mainsail Lodging & Development, has made two new major enhancements to guest convenience, including the launch of its online booking platform at StaySojo.com, and an exclusive partnership with Shipt, the popular same-day shopping and delivery service. The new online booking platform offers seasonal residents and other short-term travelers the convenience of viewing all available Stay Sojo properties in real time and booking their next adventure in minutes. Adding even more convenience, starting this week, Stay Sojo guests who register for a new Shipt account at Shipt.com/StaySojo will receive two weeks of free Shipt membership, plus a $25 credit for guests to stock their rental unit with their favorite grocery items. Stay Sojo is one of the first luxury hospitality brands to join forces with Shipt.

"Convenience is king for short-term travelers staying in new cities for weeks or months at a time," said Jana Collier, Managing Partner of Stay Sojo. "Whether its quickly finding and booking the perfect getaway or having Shipt deliver food and other supplies straight to their door, we're in the business of making guests feel right at home, wherever their travel takes them."

With the launch of the Stay Sojo online booking platform, guests can view and book all available properties. This allows Stay Sojo to better compete for individual travelers searching for lifestyle-oriented inventory to match their live-from-anywhere mindset.

"I'm proud to see Stay Sojo be one of the first to integrate online booking in the corporate housing industry, filling a critical need in today's market by providing real-time availability to our clients and guests," said Sarah Everhart, Vice President of Stay Sojo. "It's important we continue to invest and build our own technology and pursue strategic partners like Shipt to meet the demands of the fast-growing short-term housing market."

Vacation rental experts say that more than half of travelers seeking rentals consider cooking amenities the most important criteria; it is seen as a way to trim costs and stay on track with routines when away from home. For the on-the-go traveler, Stay Sojo offers luxury, furnished living spaces with flexible month-to-month stays in more than 290 cities throughout the U.S., all fully equipped with everything guests need to make their favorite meal and enjoy on-the-go living. Coupled with the new Shipt delivery service, Stay Sojo guest Torey Beerman found it to be a convenient combination.

"As a busy, 'girl on the go' and frequent Stay Sojo guest, this partnership with Shipt means even more convenience and time back in my day to focus on things that matter the most to me, like spending time working on my business and exploring every city I live in."

Inspired by the word "sojourn," Stay Sojo was created by Mainsail Lodging & Development as a new option for professional travelers in search of the flexibility, freedom, and comfort to live their own on-the-go experience. Stay Sojo offers quick and easy access to fully furnished, expertly styled one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes throughout the U.S., available for short- and long-term stays. Stay Sojo offers luxury, furnished living spaces with flexible month-to-month stays in more than 290 cities throughout the U.S., with shorter stay options in some locations.

For more information, visit StaySojo.com.

About Stay Sojo

Inspired by the word "sojourn," Stay Sojo is a customer-driven brand designed to meet the needs of a new category of professional traveler in search of the flexibility, freedom, and comfort to live their own on-the-go experience. Stay Sojo offers quick and easy access to fully furnished, expertly styled one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes throughout the U.S., available for short- and long-term stays. Stay Sojo Furnished Living is part of the award-winning Mainsail Lodging & Development family of brands, which specializes in providing top-notch hospitality in hotel, furnished housing, resort property management and development. StaySojo.com

