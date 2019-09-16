Stay Two Nights and Get a Free Night Voucher with Best Western® Hotels & Resorts

BWR members who stay two nights between September 16, 2019 and November 17, 2019, at any BWHR-branded hotel in the U.S., Canada, or the Caribbean Islands, will earn a free night voucher. This powerful offer is available to travelers who stay at any BWHR branded hotel, including the company's new boutique brands, Vīb®, GLō®, Sadie® and Aiden®.

"We are always looking for opportunities to reward loyalty members with offers and promotions that deliver real value to our guests," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for BWHR. "Fall marks the start of the busy holiday planning season, and a free night stay can go a long way in connecting families and helping travelers plan their winter getaways. We hope our rewards members will create everlasting experiences with this incredible promotion."

The new BW Rewards Rush Promotion is the latest example of BWHR's revamped loyalty program, which has earned its position as a leading innovator in the industry, achieved a top five ranking for the seventh consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-2020 Best Hotel Rewards Programs, and garnered many other accolades. BWR's tagline – Go.Get.Rewarded.® – demonstrates BWHR's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience through a simplified, meaningful and rapid rewards program. As part of the program's ongoing refresh, BWR members can enjoy more benefits than ever, from BWHR's diverse portfolio of brands, including:

Top-Ranked, Rich Rewards

BWR is the only loyalty program in the industry where points never expire and BWR members have access to some of the richest promotions in the industry. Reward redemption is available at one of the lowest point levels and free nights earned can be redeemed at any BWHR branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates. Additionally, members are able to earn gift cards from some of the most popular shopping, entertainment, gas, and airline partners.

Instant Enrollment, Instant Rewards

As part of the BWR refresh, members are given instant rewards and gratification on every stay. Additionally, the Status Match…No Catch® program allows members to instantly have their status matched with other hotel loyalty programs upon enrollment.

Elite Members, Elite Rewards

In addition to enjoying the perks and benefits of BWR, elite members also receive elite rewards. Upon arrival elite members are given a choice of a "Thank You" gift or bonus points.

Conveniently, a new digital membership card enables BWR members to easily access their membership number, point balance, current tier level and exclusive deals and offers. These new benefits let travelers maximize their stays across all BWHR brands.

For more information on BWR and to sign up, please visit BestWestern.com/Rewards. For complete details on this exclusive offer, visit bestwestern.com/rewardsrush3.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 16 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through recent acquisition, WorldHotels® Luxury, WorldHotels Elite and WorldHotels Distinctive brands are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus® and SureStay Collection® franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com or www.bestwesterndevelopers.com.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

