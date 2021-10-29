Stay with The Best at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia

"We are honored and humbled to have received this incredible honor from the Condé Nast Traveler readers," said Cornelia Samara, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia general manger. "Our goal is for all guests to feel cared for while being inspired. We are delighted for international travel to resume and welcome guests from every corner of the world to encounter our historic city, World-Class hotel and team."

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia earned the recognition among the top hotels in the world.

In 2021, the Hotel designed programming for locals and travelers alike to create a destination within a destination. These include:

Night Spa, an exclusive late-night couple's massage with private access to the 57th floor Spa and pool became the talk of the town. Non-hotel guests could access the infinity edge pool in a secluded oasis just for two.

Glamour Hour at JG SkyHigh, an opportunity for a sophisticated weekday evening above the clouds. Guests enjoyed curated offerings and captured the best selfie lighting at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

Cultural partnership with the Philadelphia Museum of Art, music residency with up-and-coming student-musicians from The School District of Philadelphia .

. Complimentary electric-bikes provided by local retailer Cadence Bicycles.

"Our team works diligently to create memorable experiences for guests and we are thrilled for their work to be recognized by this publication," said Charles Lasvigne hotel manager. "Philadelphia is an iconic American city with so much to see. Whether guests are visiting Philadelphia for the first time or enjoying a staycation, we want tourist and locals to stay with us, dine with us or spa with us."

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards survey was made available through a secure website at cntraveler.com/vote. This year's tabulation of results from hundreds of thousands of respondents who submitted ratings during the sweepstakes period of April 1 through May 31, 2021, was done by Condé Nast.

