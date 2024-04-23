stayAPT Suites & Powerhouse Hotels Forge Partnership to Expand Presence with 30 New Locations

Six Locations to Break Ground in 2024

MATTHEWS, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- stayAPT Suites, the innovative apartment-style hotel brand, is pleased to announce a significant expansion initiative in partnership with Powerhouse Hotels, a joint venture between JCap Realty Group and Cullinan Holdings. This collaboration involves signing a multi-unit development agreement, adding 30 new locations to stayAPT Suites' portfolio, and expanding the brand footprint to 25 states over the next five years, with six locations that will break ground in 2024.

The strategic alliance between stayAPT Suites and Powerhouse Hotels underscores confidence in the brand's unique concept of apartment-style accommodations, prioritizing travelers' comfort, convenience, and value. With 22 operational hotels and a projected total of 40 by the end of 2024, stayAPT Suites is rapidly establishing itself as a premier choice for modern travelers and an attractive franchise opportunity for investors.

Industry veteran Gary A. DeLapp, President & CEO of stayAPT Suites, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Powerhouse Hotels to expand the reach of stayAPT Suites. This multi-unit development agreement marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy and demonstrates the appeal of our unique apartment-style concept to guests, investors and the franchise community.

Brian Johnson, Managing Partner of Powerhouse Hotels, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are excited to partner with stayAPT Suites in this endeavor. The innovative approach of stayAPT Suites, a unique hybrid between multi-family and hotel, aligns perfectly with our vision for investing in hospitality."

With a focus on new construction, flexible prototype sizes, and a commitment to maintaining a uniform standard across properties, stayAPT Suites stands out in a crowded market. Leading with an owner mindset and boasting corporate-owned and franchise-owned properties, the brand's highly efficient labor model further enhances operational efficiency.

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, stayAPT Suites remains at the forefront, continually setting new standards of excellence. With its broad customer reach, resilient business model, and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, stayAPT Suites transcends the traditional concept of extended stay lodging, offering a place to stay and an experience with the conveniences of home.

About stayAPT Suites

stayAPT Suites entered the long-term lodging market with an announcement of its new hotel concept in January 2020. The brand, which will have 40+ hotels open by the end of 2024, offers guests an experience not yet seen in its category. The room layout for each 500+ square-foot suite was intentionally designed to feel residential, with a dedicated living room, a full kitchen, and a separate bedroom. With strong corporate financial backing and an experienced executive team in place, the Matthews, North Carolina-based chain is committed to building a portfolio of corporate-owned hotels, in addition to franchising. Learn more at www.stayAPT.com.

About Powerhouse Hotels

Powerhouse Hotels, a pioneering force in hospitality investment, was born from the visionary collaboration between JCap Realty Group and Cullinan Holdings in 2024. With a commitment to introducing innovation in the hospitality sector, Powerhouse Hotels focuses on identifying and nurturing unique ventures that promise exceptional returns and guest experiences. Embracing a dynamic investment approach, Powerhouse Hotels seeks to cultivate a portfolio of distinctive properties that resonate with modern travelers.

SOURCE stayAPT Suites